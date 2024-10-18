Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Abhira decides to reveal truth about her pregnancy to Armaan; will she do it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, known to be one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television screens, continues to receive love from the fans. Currently starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, the show has hooked audiences to its ongoing storyline. It was recently seen that Abhira learns about being pregnant but decides to hide this news from Armaan as she might face complications in her pregnancy. Now, in the new promo, it is seen that decides to tell the truth to Armaan.

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on its official social media handle. In this promo, Abhira is seen worried as she has hidden the news of her pregnancy from Armaan. However, she thinks that she is hurting Armaan by hiding this news. She plans to reveal the news of her pregnancy to Armaan on the occassion of their first Karva Chauth.

Abhira remembers her mother as she decides to tell Armaan the truth. She writes 'We are pregnant Armaan' on a mirror with lipstick and plans to show that to him. Armaan comes into the room and is shocked to see the mirror. The promo ends.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Iss Karwa Chauth par, kya Abhira Armaan ko bata paayegi uski zindagi se juda hua gehra sach? Dekhiye, #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai, iss Ravivaar, raat 9:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Speaking about the current storyline, it was seen that Abhira learns about her pregnancy but the doctor also informs her that there are complications in her pregnancy. The doctor suggests Abhira to abort the child as it can be risky for her own life. However, she faces internal conflicts and decides to keep the child even after knowing about the risks involved.

On the other hand, Kaveri is stabbed during a family function by a contract killer who was hired to kill Abhira. After being in a critical condition, Kaveri's life is saved. Meanwhile, the family requests Abhira and Armaan to be present as their sister Charu's to-be in-laws will be coming.

Starring Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani in lead roles, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

