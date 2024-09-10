Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Kaveri stoops low to trouble Abhira, does THIS to ruin her and Armaan's function

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has hooked the attention of the audience. In the latest episode, we saw Manish learns the truth about Abhira being Akshara's daughter. On the other hand, Kaveri throws challenges at Abhira as she is supposed to get married to Armaan. Kaveri even asks Abhira to sign the marriage contract if she wants to marry Armaan. Now, in the upcoming episode, Kaveri will create more problem for Abhira.

According to the Bollywood Life report, in the forthcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai it will be seen how Kaveri will conspire to ruin Abhira's wedding plan. It will be seen that Armaan and Abhira are all decked up for one of their pre-wedding function. They will be travelling together to the venue. However, while travelling their car will break down.

Kaveri, Sanjay and Krish, who are in another car behind, will also stop seeing Armaan and Abhira's car. Armaan will step out to fix his care and Abhira will also follow. They will be seen dressed in traditional attires and as they will repair their car, it will start raining and their outfits will get ruined. Kaveri will blame it on Abhira and mention how Armaan lands in trouble always because of her.

As per reports, it was Kaveri and Sanjay's plan to tamper with Armaan and Abhira's car so that they get stuck on their way and reach late to the function. However, it will be seen how Abhira tackles this challenge of Kaveri and whether she would be able to overcome this or not.

Also, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan's (Rohit Purohit) pictures drenched in rain are going viral on social media.

Speaking about the ongoing plot, it was seen how Manish is utterly shocked to discover the truth that Abhira is Akshara's daughter. He even realises that Roohi and Akshara are sisters. While Abhira feels a connection with Manish, she doesn't know the truth about her family.

Meanwhile, Kaveri throws challenges at Abhira and creates obstacles in order to make Abhira sign the marriage contract.

Premiered on January 12, 2009, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sandhwani and more in important roles.

