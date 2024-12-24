Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 24: Armaan tries to convince Abhira to reconcile; will they get back together?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 24: Kaveri cancels the Jaipur plan, declaring that no Poddar family member will be around the Goenka family. Kiara bursts into tears, mentioning how her friends are going to Jaipur with their families, but she can't go because Kaveri refused. Madhav asks Kaveri why Kiara cannot go. Armaan mentions that Abhir will be there with the Goenkas. Madhav tells them that Abhir doesn’t share a bond with the Goenka family.

Surekha plans to convince Abhira to come with them to Jaipur. Manish and Abhir fake a fight to convince Abhira to go to Jaipur. Madhav convinces Kaveri to plan the Jaipur trip, and she agrees. Armaan and Kiara are happy. Abhira decides to go to Jaipur to mend things between Manish and Abhir. Manish, Surekha, and Abhir are pleased.

Surekha messages Armaan that they are also going to Jaipur. Armaan is happy, but Kaveri becomes suspicious. Krish arrives for a date, but his date calls him and tells him that she doesn’t like him. Abhira hopes to see Manish and Abhir reconcile. When the Poddar and Goenka families reach the hotel in Jaipur, they are surprised to see each other. Abhira becomes emotional after seeing Daksh.

Abhira asks Armaan not to follow her, saying they will never be able to move on. Armaan expresses his love for Abhira. They then overhear the Poddar and Goenka families arguing. The families argue over a spacious suite in the hotel. Armaan requests Manish to take the best room in the hotel. Surekha agrees, mentioning how Armaan will feel bad if they don’t listen to his request.

Manish and Surekha argue. As Abhira is about to leave her room, Ruhi arrives with Daksh. Abhira sees Daksh and becomes emotional. She walks away as she struggles with her feelings. Ruhi tells Manish that Armaan is behaving wrongly, and Rohit supports her statement. Ruhi also mentions that Kaveri is acting unfairly. However, Manish refuses to listen to anything about the Poddar family and expresses his wish to see Ruhi and Rohit happy.

Abhir tries to help Kohoo open the door and asks her to attend his concert. She walks away, feeling annoyed. Abhir sees Kiara and rushes into his room. Armaan and Abhira accidentally fall onto the bed. Armaan expresses concern for Abhira. He then requests Abhira to try to fix their relationship, but she gets angry. Armaan shows care for Abhira and tries to explain that he didn’t push Manish during the event.

Armaan continues to express his worry and concern for Abhira. He confesses his love and asks Abhira to get back with him, saying he wants to live only with her. He begs Abhira to give him another chance. Abhira tells him that she needs time to think. Rohit is happy to see Armaan and Abhir together.

Abhira then breaks down after coming back to her room and recalls how Armaan broke her trust. She decides to move on from Armaan forever. The episode ends.

