Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai's Ashi Singh reveals auditioning for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'My character wasn't introduced'

Ashi Singh is a well-known name in the television industry. She rose to prominence with her stint in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai opposite Randeep Raii. But did you know the actress signed the dotted lines to play a character in Yeh Rishta Ka Kehlata Hai? Yes, you read that right! Ashi disclosed that she signed up with two to three shows before playing Naina alongside Randeep, and one of them was YRKKH.

Revealing an unknown chapter of her journey, the actress shared that her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was scrapped. During an interaction with Telly Chakkar, Ashi Singh was asked about the projects she signed or auditioned for, but they did not happen. Replying to this, the young actress revealed that she auditioned for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the first leap of the show. She went on to add that the show was offered to her before Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

Talking about her character, who was never introduced and was scrapped, Ashi said, "I was supposed to play this character jo kabhi introduce hi nahi hua apparently. Hum ne sign kardiya tha aur phir thode dino ke baad mujhe call aaya, 15-20 days baad ke wo jo character hai aur mujhe agar aise laayenge toh it is a waste. Toh that happened before YUDKBH and I was disheartened uss time pe."

"(I was supposed to play this character who was never introduced, apparently. I signed the show, and about 15 to 20 days after signing the project, I received a call wherein the makers said that if we brought the character now, it would be a waste. So, it all happened before YUDKBH. I was really disheartened that time)."

For the uninitiated, Ashi Singh was last seen captivating audiences with her performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. In addition to this show and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, she carved a special place in the industry owing to her role as Yasmin in Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

