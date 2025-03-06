Yuvika Chaudhary breaks silence on divorce rumors with Prince Narula: 'At one point when I...'

Celeb duo Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry and have a massive fan following. Recently, rumors of their separation were rife. It all started when Prince, in his vlog, shared that he was not aware of Yuvika's delivery date. Their cryptic notes on social media added fuel to the fire. However, now, putting an end to the speculations, Yuvika has confirmed that all is well between her and Prince.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Yuvika Chaudhary broke her silence on the separation rumors with her husband, Prince Narula. She also shared that Prince was "affected" by the rumors. Yuvika said, "I didn’t react to the rumors back then. Prince is very emotional, and the rumors affected him, but sometimes I feel there is no need to clarify things. At one point, when I said Prince was busy, I meant he was busy with work."

Yuvika disclosed how the separation rumors started when she was staying at her mother's house. She clarified that she was living there because of the construction work going on at her and Prince Narula 's house. Yuvika said, "I didn’t feel the need to explain things to people."

Furthermore, the Bigg Boss 9 fame mentioned that each phase of their relationship has been different, from being friends to dating, getting married, and now embracing parenthood. Yuvika said, "We have seen some fun days and some tough days. But as we keep moving forward, we realize that it has been an uplifting journey and has only brought us closer."

For the uninformed, Prince Narula and Yuvika fell in love during their stint on the controversial show Bigg Boss Season 9. After going through several ups and downs, the two finally realized their love for each other and started dating.

After a brief courtship, the couple tied the knot in October 2018. On June 25, Prince and Yuvika announced their pregnancy on social media. The duo finally welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 19, 2024. They later named her Ekleen.