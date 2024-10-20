Bigg Boss 9 fame Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary blessed with baby girl

Popular celeb couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are the new parents in town! The duo finally welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 19, 2024. Yuvika and Prince tied the wedding knot in October 2018, and after six years, the couple has finally stepped into the parenthood phase.

ETimes TV source informed that Yuvika Chaudhary delivered the baby on October 19. While talking to the publication, Prince Narula's father, Joginder Narula, confirmed this news. He expressed his happiness about welcoming his granddaughter and said, "We are very blessed and happy."

Known for being the audience's favorite duo, PriVik never fail to share every update about their personal and professional lives with their fans on social media. However, Prince and Yuvika have yet to officially announce the arrival of their baby.

A glimpse of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's baby shower here-

For the uninformed, Prince Narula and Yuvika fell in love during their stint in the controversial show Bigg Boss Season 9. After going through several ups and downs, the two finally realised their love for each other and started dating. After a brief courtship, the couple tied the wedding knot in October 2018. On June 25, the couple announced their pregnancy news on social media.

Ahead of their baby's arrival, Prince and Yuvika purchased a lavish 3-bedroom apartment in the posh Lokhandwala neighborhood of Mumbai. The duo made sure to give their digital family a tour of their new abode.

The Bigg Boss 9 fame couple hosted a grand baby shower in August 2024. Along with family and close friends, several from the telly world also attended the baby shower and extended their wishes. Among the guests were well-known faces like Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Raftaar, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahhi Vij, Aryamaann Seth, and Nisha Rawal, making it a star-studded affair.

Workwise, Prince Narula will be seen in MTV Roadies XX. While the OG leader Rannvijay Singha is back to the show, the gang leaders will be Prince, Elvish Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty, and Neha Dhupia.

Pinkvilla team wishes heartiest congratulations to Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary!

