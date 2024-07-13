Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 13: Anupama and Anuj part ways for Aadhya

The episode begins with Anuj telling Anupama that he will explain things to Aadhya and urges her to come with him. Anupama replies that Aadhya’s happiness lies with Shruti. Anuj insists that he will make Aadhya understand and questions why Anupama is so fixated on this. Anupama responds by saying they need to part ways.

Anuj demands to know if someone has threatened her, but Anupama denies it. She tells him to return to America and start a new life there, saying she won't join him and even if she does, she will stay out of his sight.

She pleads with him to understand that they are not meant for each other, emphasising that if they were, he wouldn't have had to wait 26 years.

Anupama ends marriage for Aadhya's happiness, leaving Anuj heartbroken

She tells Anuj that she couldn't make him happy during their one year of marriage and that it is better if they don't reunite. Meanwhile, Aadhya wonders if Anupama has decided to leave but believes she won't break her promise.

Anupama continues, saying they shouldn't talk on the phone or try to know about each other's lives, and if they cross paths, they should ignore each other and move on. Anuj, in tears, begs her with folded hands not to do this to him, insisting that his Anu wouldn't act this way.

He pleads with her to reveal who is influencing her. Anupama firmly states that it's her heart and her decision. Anuj angrily questions her authority to make decisions about her life again, asserting that it's his decision to love her.

Anupama’s ultimatum forces Anuj to make heartbreaking decision

Anupama tells Anuj that she has said everything she needs to say. Anuj asks if Vanraj, Aadhya, or Shruti put her up to this, but Anupama denies it and asks him to let her go. She reminds him that he said he could do anything for her and asks if he can’t go away from her for her sake.

She says if he can't, she will consider their relationship, his love, and his 26 years of waiting all a mistake. She asks if he will comply. Anuj, distressed, says no and pleads with her not to force him, expressing that he can't live without her.

He recounts how suffocating his life was during the five years without her and insists he can't let her go again, hugging her and begging her to stop. Anupama then gives him her oath, saying if he doesn't agree, he will see her dead face.

Anuj vows eternal love as he agrees to leave Anupama forever

Anuj, in shock, looks at her. He swears on her head, saying he has always done what she wanted and will do so again today. He tells her he doesn't know if he will survive, but promises to go far away, never return, never call her, and turn away if he sees her by chance.

He assures her that while he will give her what she wants, he will never stop loving her, even after death. He declares that wherever he is, he will always belong to his Anu, in this life and in every life to come. With a song playing, Anuj leaves, and Anupama cries.

Anupama sacrifices for Anuj, leaving him shattered

Anupama says everything is over and tells Anuj that she has metaphorically drunk poison for him. She explains that parents often sacrifice their lives for their children, and today they are giving up their lives while still alive, for his happiness. Anuj leaves in anger, breaks a mirror while recalling her words, then sits on the ground and cries.

Anupama also weeps. Meanwhile, Aadhya wonders where her father has gone and how to find him. She messages Anupama, asking if she has kept Anuj away. Anupama responds by sending a picture. Aadhya thinks about Anuj.

Anupama advises Aadhya on emotional boundaries

Toshu and Pakhi urge Vanraj to forge Anupama's signature. Pakhi demands a penthouse, warning that Toshu will return to America if they don't get it. Vanraj refuses, questioning why they never inquire about his well-being and rejecting their demands, even for a parking spot.

He walks away. Kavya arrives and suggests that if Vanraj agrees to the penthouse, she'll ask for her share in it.

Meanwhile, Aadhya approaches Anupama, wiping away her tears. She mentions visiting a temple they passed by, inspired by a photo. Anupama advises her to keep Anuj happy.

Aadhya expresses gratitude, and Anupama cautions her against emotional manipulation, asserting that only a foolish mother resorts to such tactics. She warns Aadhya not to emotionally manipulate Anuj, threatening to intervene and teach her manners if necessary, since she will always be her mother, whether Aadhya accepts it or not.

Aadhya promises to take care of her father and thanks Anupama.

Anupama collapses in emotional turmoil at temple

Anupama ties a thread around her hand and asks if she can meet him. Aadhya replies that she will meet Anupama at Shruti and his wedding. Anupama reflects on the heaviness of her heart and wonders why she continues to breathe despite the pain. Overwhelmed, she collapses and faints at the temple.

Anupama's heartbreak as Anuj and Aadhya depart, leaving her alone

Anuj and Aadhya depart for the airport. Anupama regains consciousness, and Bhavesh asks if she is okay. He mentions that when he called her phone, the priest answered and informed him.

Bhavesh adds that even the doctor couldn't determine why she fainted and suggested she eat the poha he made before taking her medicine. Anupama abruptly leaves, hailing an auto. Meanwhile, Anuj is haunted by visions of Anupama everywhere he looks.

Anupama heads towards the airport for her first glimpse of him. She spots Anuj's car and catches a brief glimpse of him before the auto breaks down. Disembarking from the auto, she watches the aeroplane take off and breaks down in tears. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar

