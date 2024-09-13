Anupamaa Written Update, September 13: Hasmuk notices Anupama’s tense demeanor and asks her about it. Anupama reveals that Anuj went to meet Ankush and Barkha for answers and chose not to accompany him to avoid interfering. Although worried, Hasmuk reassures her that Anuj can handle the situation.

Ankush confronts Anuj about his disappearance, assuming he had died like Adhya. To his shock, Anuj reveals that Adhya is alive and living with him and Anupama. Anuj then expresses his disgust over Ankush’s lies and betrayal, demanding an explanation for his actions. Ankush is left speechless as Anuj accuses him of being an enemy.

In another scene, Adhya asks Sagar for help with her studies. Anupama notices that Sagar seems stressed. While Sagar is preoccupied with Dolly’s accusations, Anupama, assuming his anxiety is related to exams, reassures him that he can talk to her openly.

Mahi tearfully confesses to Anupama that she doesn’t want to return to Kavya and begs for shelter, expressing her desire for a family. Surprised by Mahi’s request, Anupama decides to confront Toshu. When Indra asks what happened, Anupama explains that Toshu, along with Ankush, Barkha, and Dolly, have been acting irrationally, troubling Mahi.

Anuj demands that Ankush return his property, but Ankush refuses, sparking a heated confrontation. Furious, Anuj is thrown out of the house by Ankush. Despite this, Anuj warns Ankush that he is determined to reclaim what is rightfully his.

Meanwhile, Leela decides to buy some fruits for Dolly. Toshu suggests that Dolly should contribute to household chores, but Leela dismisses him. She advises Toshu to see a psychiatrist, making it clear she won’t let him dominate the Shah household. She smashes the contribution box, declaring she’ll now see how he manages without it.

On another front, Bala prays for the person he loves. Adhya discovers Bala’s feelings and prays for Anupama and Anuj as well. Later, Anuj tells Anupama he’s determined to fight Ankush and Barkha to reclaim his property and asks for her support, which she agrees to give. Hasmuk, Bala, and Adhya all pray for the reunion of Anuj and Anupama, affectionately known as 'MaAn.'

