Anupamaa Written Update, September 6: The kids of the Shah house reunite with Adhya after being apart for over six months. The family members greet her with warm hugs and tears. However, the joyful moment is quickly overshadowed by Toshu, who orders everyone back into the house. In Vanraj's absence, Toshu declares himself the head of the family, and the members reluctantly comply.

Toshu warns Anupama that he won’t allow her food stall in front of his house, but Anupama refuses to move her business. Feeling empowered, Toshu asks Leela to make him the head of the family, to which she responds that Vanraj is still alive and in charge.

Toshu smirked, reminding her that Vanraj wasn't returning anytime soon and took control of everything Vanraj had once handled. Dimpy, Leela, and Kinjal were upset by Toshu’s actions. Though Kinjal disagreed with Vanraj's way of managing the house, she still missed him. Toshu then angrily demanded that Leela give him control over the household.

Meanwhile, Anupama is concerned about the situation at the Shah house. She comforts Anuj, who feels guilty for not being able to provide a stress-free life for her and Adhya. Anupama reassures him, reminding him that Ankush and Barkha betrayed him and took over his business.

Anuj reveals that after losing Anupama and Adhya six months ago, he lost the motivation to continue building his empire. To ease his worries, Anupama encourages him, reminding him of his talent and urging him to rebuild his business from scratch.

At the Shah house, Toshu orders the family to follow his commands, but Kinjal pushes back, telling him to stop trying to take control. In a shocking move, Toshu hangs Vanraj’s picture on the wall and declares him dead to protect the family from goons and debts. Leela, stunned by his actions, slaps Toshu.

Toshu places a garland on Vanraj’s photo to fool moneylenders into thinking Vanraj is dead. Baa removes it, crying. Later, Toshu arrives in a pagdi, declares himself the new head of the family, and warns Sagar to stay away or face consequences.

Adhya finds Toshu’s dictator mindset strange. Anuj says they live in a democracy, not a dictatorship. Toshu dares them to see what he’ll do. Anupama warns that if Toshu becomes the head, he will drag everyone down.

