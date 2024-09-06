THROWBACK: Bharti Singh REVEALS drinking beer before she got to know of her pregnancy: 'We were..'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol

Comedienne Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are blessed with a cute 2-year-old baby boy named Gola alias Laksh. However, did you know that Bharti was drinking alcohol before she got to know that she was pregnant? As shocking as it reads, let's read about the same in today's throwback segment.

During an interview with ETimes, Bharti Singh revealed that, "We were partying and drinking beer and I saw there was one pregnancy strip lying around. I thought of checking it. I did a test in the morning and went back to sleep. After a few hours, I saw two lines and showed Haarsh. He was in disbelief."

Bharti, immediately called Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni. She did a blood test and the doctor told her that she was 7 weeks pregnant. The Laughter Chefs host was told by the doctor, that she had to stop drinking. "And instantly you become a mother and you keep touching your belly to protect your baby", she said further.

It was on April 3, 2022, that Gola was born. Bharti, who is best known for making everyone laugh with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, also revealed how her husband motivated her. During her 9 months of pregnancy,

Haarsh told her to go for shoots and not sit back home, thinking something would happen to the baby. As she rightly said, "Achha pati, achha dost milna bahut zaroori hai." (A good husband is as important as a good friend.)

To talk more about Bharti Singh is one of the finest Indian comediennes. She has taken part in an array of comedy shows and has also hosted many award-winning shows. Gola's sweet mom had also taken part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

It was back in 2019 when Singh took part in Khatra Khatra. This reality show was conceptualized by her husband, Haarsh. Bharti also became the second runner-up in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She was also seen in Comedy Circus as a contestant and also co-hosted with Krushna Abhishek, Comedy Nights Bachao. The duo together are also seen in Laughter Chefs.

