TMKOC Episode Update, July 20: Bhide loves Madhavi’s hairstyle; Sings ‘Ye Reshmi Zulfein’ for wife

The episode starts with Sonu trying to calm Madhavi down, and she decides to call Gogi for assistance. When Gogi arrives at Sonu’s house, Madhavi is confused about what is going on. Gogi compliments Madhavi and then quietly mentions that she wishes Bhide appreciated her makeover. Sonu and Madhavi then head inside, and the doorbell rings. Gogi answers the door, revealing a surprised Bhide.

Bhide inquires about Madhavi and Sonu, to which Gogi responds that they are inside and that there is a surprise awaiting him. However, Gogi sets the condition that Bhide must not scold Sonu.

Bhide pretends to get angry

Bhide was a bit doubtful when Gogi made the condition. Gogi blindfolded him with an eye mask. Gogi then called out to Sonu, announcing that Bhide was blindfolded and ready for the surprise. After Gogi left, Sonu entered the living room and instructed Bhide to remove the eye mask.

Upon seeing Sonu, Bhide reacted angrily, scolding her before heading to the bedroom to call Madhavi. When Madhavi came into the living room, Bhide was stunned by her new hairstyle. He pretended to scold her but actually praised her loudly. While Sonu realized that Bhide liked Madhavi's new look, Madhavi was still confused.

Bhide sings ‘Ye Reshmi Zulfein’ for Madhavi

Sonu then informed Madhavi that Bhide actually loved her new look. Bhide asked Sonu to get him a glass of water. While waiting, he continued complimenting Madhavi. When Sonu returned with the water, Tapu arrived and showed off his new hair color to Bhide. Tapu asked Bhide to take a picture with him and Sonu, but Madhavi offered to take the photo instead. Bhide was not pleased.

Both Bhide and Sonu then left the room. After they left, Madhavi asked Bhide to compliment her honestly again, and he sang the song "Ye Reshmi Zulfein." Roshan and Bhide were also quite happy when Roshan told Sodhi that Bhide loved her new hairstyle. As they celebrated the moment, Sodhi received a call from Popatlal.

Popatlal surprises everyone; Throws ice-cream party

Popatlal called Sodhi at home, saying it was an emergency. Sodhi immediately rushed over and saw other men heading towards Popatlal’s house as well. They also noticed Iyer leaving his house and heading in the same direction. When they arrived at Popatlal’s house, they couldn’t find him.

Suddenly, Popatlal turned off the lights, came in from the back, and closed the door. He then switched the lights back on and told everyone that since all the husbands were celebrating their wives’ new hairstyles, he had called them over to celebrate as well. No one believed him and thought he was pretending to be happy. However, Popatlal insisted he was genuinely happy and brought out ice cream to share.

Roshan gets furious assuming that Sodhi did ‘party sharty’

All the men celebrated the moment by enjoying ice cream together. During the celebration, Sodhi took a photo of Taarak. Taarak questioned why his picture was taken specifically. Sodhi hinted that he intended to send the photo to Anjali, implying that Taarak would be in trouble.

Taarak then mentioned that since the next day was Sunday if Anjali found out about the ice cream party, she would enforce a strict diet for all three meals. Sodhi assured him that he was just joking and deleted the photo. After finishing the ice cream, everyone headed back home.

When Sodhi entered his house, Roshan asked what had happened at Popatlal’s place. Sodhi explained that they had a party at his house, which made Roshan furious as she thought it was a full-blown party. Sodhi clarified that it was just an ice cream party to celebrate the Mahila Mandal’s surprise makeover. The episode ended there.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Sony LIV

