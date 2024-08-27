Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 27: Kaveri accepts Abhira’s emotional request to honor her parents

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 27, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Kaveri planning to give expensive gifts to all the guests arriving to attend Abhira and Armaan’s wedding. Manisha gets excited and says that people are going to remember this event for years.

Kaveri wishes all the guests would get so lost in the pompous marriage functions that they would forget about questioning Abhira’s background. Armaan objects to her thinking. Kaveri shares that she is happy for Armaan, but she cannot ignore the facts.

Vidya supports Kaveri, who further states that she doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to make Abhira and Armaan’s special day grand. She asks Madhav and Manoj to finalize the caterers at the earliest.

Ruhi checks if Abhira has written her parents’ names on the invitation card. She gets an opportunity to criticize her when she finds the names erased due to Abhira’s fault. Ruhi makes Abhira write the names on a piece of paper and keep it to herself. She doesn’t see the names on the slip.

Kaveri notices Abhira getting sweaty and inquires if everything is fine with her. Abhira suggests hosting the wedding on a small scale and not making it a mega affair. She wants to celebrate the day just with her family, as she is not used to such expensive parties. Kaveri gets emotional.

Abhira asks why Kaveri is crying. She hugs Kaveri and refuses to leave her. Kaveri then shares why she is keen on holding a lavish ceremony. She states that every grandparent desires to witness their kids tying the knot in a grand event. She emphasizes that it is not at all a money wastage. Kaveri believes that if everyone begins thinking like Abhira, wedding planners will run out of work. However, she gets ready to drop her plan for Abhira.

Advertisement

Vidya, Kajal, and Rohit identify with Kaveri’s point of view and try to convince Abhira. Armaan requests them to listen to Abhira’s side, too. Abhira feels she also has some responsibilities to fulfill regarding her marriage. She pleads with Kaveri to let her organize one function. Kaveri gives her permission.

Abhira gets happy as she gears up to arrange money and host a marriage function on Akshara’s behalf. The episode concludes here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 26: Abhira asks Ruhi not to meddle in her marriage with Armaan