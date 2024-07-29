Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, July 29: Rohit gets furious with Ruhi over her affection for Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 29, 2024, episode: The episode opens with Sanjay manipulating Kaveri. While she appreciates Rohit's hug with Armaan, Sanjay intervenes, claiming Abhira planned the match to bring Rohit closer to Armaan.

Sanjay urges Kaveri to recall how Rohit and Armaan's reunion could be detrimental to Rohit. He warns that if Rohit reconciles with Armaan, he might lose all his rights and face ruin.

Rohit, realizing he was celebrating his victory with Armaan, abruptly pushes him away. Abhira then asks if Armaan is okay.

Abhira gets credited for the win

Abhira catches the Desi Boys' team attempting to leave without apologizing to Aryan after their loss. She calls them out as losers and insists they must lie at Aryan's feet to apologize. Despite their attempts to escape, Abhira remains firm and begins counting to three.

Reluctantly, the team bows to Aryan, promising not to trouble him again. Aryan accepts their apology. Manisha praises Abhira for not only making Aryan's life easier but also helping other students who were bullied by the Desi Boys. Manisha and Manoj cheer for Abhira, and Armaan hugs her.

Krish expresses joy over Poddars winning the Kabaddi match. Aryan says if Krish had been with them, they would have enjoyed even more. Madhav congratulates Abhira and dubs her as Kabaddi champion.

Abhira humbly credits the team's collective effort for the victory. Rohit praises her, crowning her with an imaginary victory crown, which makes Ruhi envious.

Rohit’s outburst

Kaveri intervenes to divert the focus from Abhira. She directs Ruhi to put medicine on Rohit’s wound. Abhira also spots an injury on Armaan’s hand and decides to fix it.

Ruhi’s concentration shifts from Rohit to Armaan, who is busy with Abhira. This enrages Rohit. He throws up the first aid box and tells Ruhi not to show fake concern for him when she is still in love with Armaan.

Kaveri tries to calm down Rohit, but he clarifies that he just wants a break from the drama. He believes Ruhi is only making the situation worse.

Abhira questions why Rohit is getting upset with Armaan when he didn’t do anything. Armaan stops her. Madhav suggests Rohit move on. He further inquires if Rohit wants to lose his brother in all this. Rohit specifies that he neither wants Armaan nor Ruhi. Abhira holds Armaan’s hand in front of Ruhi and takes him along with her. Everyone exits from there.

Madhav tries to change Rohit’s mind

Rohit is messing up his room and is about to trip when Madhav comes and saves him. He lectures him about bringing things back to normal in life. Rohit advises him not to waste his time if he wants to convince him about Ruhi. Madhav says he is referring to Armaan.

Rohit feels Armaan is still a priority to Madhav, as he believes that Madhav has always supported Armaan more than him. Madhav puts aid on Rohit’s wounds and asks him to remove the blindfold that he has put on his eyes. Rohit asserts that Madhav is unable to see his pain. He expresses sorrow for not getting enough love from his father since childhood and still being deprived of it.

Swarna questions Manish’s absent-mindedness. He shares that he still feels Ruhi shouldn't live with her in-laws and they should bring her back. Swarna differs with Manish as she believes Ruhi needs to herself realize that Armaan doesn’t love her anymore.

Surekha opines that Ruhi has committed many mistakes till now and has learned nothing from them. She says that they need to take a major step to stop all that is happening in Poddar House.

Armaan talks to Abhira about Ruhi

Armaan finds a scratch on Abhira’s hand while she is assisting his injury. He applies medicine to her wound. Abhira mentions Rohit. Armaan replies that Rohit was not wrong at all. He reveals to Abhira that Ruhi still loves him.

Abhira speaks about her insecurity with Ruhi, as she feels Ruhi has come with some other motive. Armaan believes Ruhi’s matter shouldn’t bother them.

Ruhi’s conscience suggests she consider the hindrance in Armaan’s marriage with Abhira a sign from the universe that she can still go back to him. She gets confused and witnesses Armaan spending quality time with Abhira.

Armaan thanks Abhira for putting so much effort into fixing his relationship with Rohit. Ruhi breaks the mirror. She receives a message from Abhira and goes to meet her. Abhira shows a childhood video of Armaan and Rohit to Ruhi. She shocks Ruhi when she states that Ruhi has still not moved on from Armaan. The episode ends here.

