Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 12: Abhira breaks Armaan’s trust while trying to win case

Trigger warning: The article contains mention of anxiety attack.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 12, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Ruhi insisting Armaan have the meal she brought for him. He assures her that he can look after his needs by himself. Despite his refusal, Ruhi keeps urging Armaan to have the food. Abhira sees Armaan with Ruhi and gets worried. She arrives at the moment when Armaan is about to take a bite from Ruhi’s dish. Abhira prevents Armaan from having lunch with Ruhi and takes him along with her.

Armaan and Abhira’s heartfelt conversation

Abhira brings out the box sent by Vidya and tells Armaan to eat it quietly. Armaan shares that Ruhi is feeling bad because she isn’t able to pay him the fees. Abhira gets angry with Armaan for being overly impressed with Ruhi. She also mentions how Armaan was heaping praises on Ruhi in front of the judge.

Armaan gives an explanation about him taking Ruhi’s side. He says that Ruhi is handling many problems right now and is once again suffering from panic attacks. Armaan clarifies that he is only helping Ruhi for the sake of humanity and that he doesn’t want to cause any more trouble for Ruhi. Abhira understands Armaan’s point of view.

Armaan changes the topic and teases Abhira about developing a habit of eating burnt food. The two share some light-hearted and love-filled moments with each other while eating the meal together.

Advertisement

Swarna feeds lunch to Ruhi, who sits crying. She advises Ruhi to not hurt herself again and again by going near Armaan. Swarna directs Ruhi to accept the fact that her love story with Armaan is over now and to delete his chapter from her life once the case is over.

Abhira upsets Armaan

Vidya prays for Abhira, Armaan, and Ruhi. Kaveri comes and tells her that she is confusing God as only one of them will win the court trial. She asks her to decide whom she is supporting.

Vidya replies that she is a mother and all children are equal to her. Kaveri utters harsh words for Abhira. However, Manisha makes Kaveri speechless when she reminds her how Abhira saved her from landing in jail. Kaveri takes her leave. Manisha asks Vidya to pray for the union of Abhira and Armaan.

The judge commands Abhira to present the evidence. She shows the accident footage which captured Ruhi hitting Rajesh. Armaan defends Ruhi, but Abhira shuts him up with her argument that claims Ruhi drove a faulty car. Armaan gets concerned as Abhira even offers to get the car checked. The judge gives permission for car examination and adjourns the hearing for the next day.

Advertisement

Ruhi grows anxious about getting imprisoned for 6 months. Manish suggests changing the lawyer as he doesn’t find Armaan trustworthy. Armaan claps for Abhira and congratulates her, saying she is going to triumph in her first case. He gets upset with Abhira for quoting the facts that he told her in private.

Abhira attempts to convince Armaan that he should see beyond Ruhi’s ordeals. However, Armaan continues to take Ruhi’s side and says she was ready to help Abhira’s client financially despite facing losses in recent times. He further questions Abhira if she is planning to ruin Ruhi’s life. Armaan hands Akshara’s picture to Abhira and states that she might become a big lawyer in life but won’t ever be like her mother.

Ruhi confesses having feelings for Armaan

Abhira reaches home and wonders why she became so desperate to emerge victorious in the case that she ended up using a shortcut. Kaveri gives her a toffee and talks about Armaan’s disappointment with Abhira, who broke his trust and closed all ways to return to him.

Advertisement

Sushant threatens Manish to give the house to him. Armaan arrives and gives notice to him. He bashes Sushant and sends him away. Armaan apologizes for publicizing the private details. He persuades Manish to give him one last chance to repent and reassures him that he won’t let Ruhi be imprisoned. Manish agrees.

While having a word with Armaan, Ruhi experiences an anxiety attack. Armaan takes her to a therapist. He misses Abhira’s call, who later assumes that he must be handling Ruhi’s case. Ruhi admits that she is still not able to forget Armaan. Armaan asks her to end all her hopes as he has moved on from his past relationship. He arranges for a driver to drop Ruhi home and takes his leave.

Abhira confronts Armaan as he comes home. He declines any interaction with her as she broke his trust. Armaan feels Abhira stooped really low just to win the court trial. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 11: Manish weakens Abhira during her first court hearing