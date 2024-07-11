Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 11: Manish weakens Abhira during her first court hearing

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 11, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Abhira showing her determination after finding the gate locked. She says it cannot stop her from achieving her aim and attempts to climb over it. Kaveri comes there and taunts Abhira about her thief-like act. She also tries to manipulate her by reminding her that Armaan is fighting for Ruhi.

After unlocking the gate for Abhira, Kaveri further creates fear in Abhira’s heart by suggesting that she is going to lose the case as well as Armaan to Ruhi. Abhira tries to maintain her calm but cries after Kaveri leaves.

Abhira and Armaan spend quality time together

Armaan arrives and witnesses Abhira’s struggle. While helping her get down from the gate, Armaan and Abhira share a romantic moment after the latter falls on the former. Abhira tells Armaan to save his energy for the court hearing before proceeding to prepare for the next day.

Manish holds himself responsible for Ruhi's new trouble. He feels that she got angry after hearing him talk about Akshara, which resulted in the accident debacle. Manish also worries about Ruhi’s concerns related to Sushant. Swarna consoles him.

Abhira initiates her work on the case. Armaan joins in. He sits beside her and studies his own documents. Armaan keeps referring to Abhira as his wife, which irritates her initially but later brings a smile to her face. Abhira expresses her wish to eat noodles. Armaan asks her to make some for him as well. She refuses to cook for him. However, Armaan is sure that Abhira will make noodles for him. His prediction comes true. They end up eating noodles from the same bowl before falling asleep close to each other.

Advertisement

Kaveri witnesses everyone standing and smiling outside Abhira’s room the next morning. Vidya commands Krish not to click Abhira and Armaan’s picture without permission. Krish finds them cute together.

Kaveri comes and sees Abhira sleeping in Armaan’s arms. She screams Armaan’s name, making Abhira come back to her senses. Armaan, who is still sleeping, enjoys intimacy with Abhira but states that her voice sounds like Kaveri's and it isn't lovely. Kaveri shouts again, making Armaan wake up. Abhira leaves while Armaan strives to present a clarification. He says that he is going to the court to escape the embarrassing situation. Everyone smiles.

Abhira’s first court case

Manish, who is waiting for Armaan inside the courtroom, mentions how he doesn’t trust him. Ruhi spots Armaan arriving with Abhira. Armaan helps Abhira put on a tie before the hearing begins. They wish each other good luck.

Advertisement

Armaan presents his argument, stating that it was nighttime and there were no street lights. He argues that Rajesh came in front of Ruhi’s car, implying that Ruhi is not at fault and is a responsible person. He asks the judge to consider it an accident.

The judge directs Abhira to defend her client. Abhira claims that Ruhi was driving at a speed of 90 kmph. She brings a witness named Ravi to prove her statement. During cross-examination, Armaan points out that the witness cannot see properly without spectacles. He questions how Ravi could be certain about seeing Ruhi driving the car when he wasn’t wearing his glasses on the day of the accident. Armaan senses Abhira losing confidence.

Abhira requests some time from the judge to present more evidence. The judge orders that the hearing will continue after the lunch break. Armaan encourages Abhira not to feel bad, saying that everyone goes through similar situations in their first case. Abhira leaves the courtroom.

Advertisement

Ruhi plans to give food to Armaan, but Swarna prevents her. Surekha comments that he is just trying to assuage his guilt. Despite the Goenkas' efforts to stop her, Ruhi feels for Armaan and goes to him.

Abhira refocuses on the court trial after feeling insecure about Ruhi’s care for Armaan. Manish approaches her and blames her for Ruhi’s sufferings. He acknowledges Ruhi’s mistake in the accident but also reminds Abhira of how Armaan left her heartbroken at the mandap. Manish breaks all ties with Abhira and strictly instructs her to keep her distance from Ruhi once the case is over. Abhira weeps and begs for Manish’s support.

Armaan sees Manish scolding Abhira and goes to comfort her. Abhira prevents Armaan from saying anything harsh to Manish. Armaan tells Abhira that she doesn’t need to worry about relationships that don’t value her. He calls himself Abhira’s entire family after Akshara. Armaan believes Abhira’s tears are too precious to be shed for Manish. The episode concludes here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 10: Ruhi creates a rift between Armaan and Abhira