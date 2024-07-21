Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 21: Rohit’s anger leaves Armaan in tears

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 21, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Vidya emotionally urging Rohit to open his eyes. He gains back his senses. Armaan rushes towards home to meet Rohit after knowing that he has opened his eyes. Rohit hugs Vidya and Madhav. He spots Kaveri and opens his arms for her. Kaveri holds him close to herself and showers him with kisses.

Abhira witnesses their reunion from behind the curtain and sheds tears of happiness. All the family members warmly embrace Rohit.

Rohit lashes out at Armaan

Armaan arrives and shouts Rohit’s name. Rohit’s smile vanishes as soon as he sees Armaan, who comes and hugs him tightly. Rohit pushes Armaan away stating that he is not his brother. Poddars get shocked at Rohit’s behavior. Abhira secretly comforts Armaan as he is puzzled at Rohit’s statement.

Rohit coldly announces that Armaan is nobody to him and faints. Armaan saves him from getting hurt. He asks Madhav to call the doctor and assures everyone that nothing will happen to Rohit.

Kajal gives medicines to Kaveri and persuades her not to worry about Rohit’s health. Sanjay opines that Rohit must have learnt about Armaan and Ruhi’s affair, leaving Kaveri tensed.

Kajal assumes Rohit might be having some other problem. She gets convinced with Sanjay’s views when he says that Rohit met everyone nicely and his blood boiled only on seeing Armaan.

Madhav is also confident about Rohit being aware of Armaan and Ruhi’s relationship. He tells Vidya that a crack has already developed between the brothers. Manoj, Manisha and kids also discuss this. They clash amongst each other on the matter.

Rohit regrets leaving his family because of Armaan

Abhira comes to Armaan, who also feels Rohit knows the truth. He stands up to go, explain the entire situation and apologize to him. Abhira stops Armaan. She suggests Armaan should give some time to Rohit as things are already spoiled.

As Vidya feeds soup to Rohit, Manisha attempts to make Rohit talk about his issues with Armaan but Manoj stops her. Charu takes Rohit outside to enjoy the rain. They all take an exit.

Kaveri tells Vidya to decide on who’s side she is on. She criticizes her for failing as a mother after putting several blames on her. Kaveri believes that Rohit didn’t return to his home because he couldn’t trust his family. She considers it as a big defeat for Vidya. Vidya cries.

Abhira searches for Armaan and wonders if he has gone to meet Rohit. Rohit is playing with the kids when Armaan reaches there. He pleads with Rohit to listen to him once and falls on his feet to ask for forgiveness.

Everyone including Abhira comes to the location. As Armaan tries to convince Rohit, he stuns one and all by mentioning about their step relations. He expresses resentment on separating from his family for someone who is not even their own. The episode ends here.

