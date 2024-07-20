Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, July 20: Abhira suggests Kaveri to take break from their fights

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, July 20, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Armaan taking hold of the Puja plate, which almost slips from Vidya’s hands as she sits to thank God for Rohit’s return. Armaan asks Vidya not to worry as nothing will go wrong now. They perform the veneration together.

Abhira witnesses Madhav attempting to hold back his tears. She takes away the tissue box from his hand and shares how he behaved in a similar way when they assumed Rohit to be dead. Abhira encourages Madhav to be more expressive and shed tears, as he doesn’t have to take care of the entire family now after Rohit’s comeback.

Kaveri’s offer to Ruhi

Aryan, Krish, and Kiara sit with an unconscious Rohit. They pour their hearts out to him. While Aryan expresses how he used to remain scared in Rohit’s absence, Krish shares how he missed Rohit taking a stand for him when the family opposed his professional aspirations of becoming a dancer.

Kiara stops them from venting out their emotions and tells them that they should wait for Rohit to regain consciousness. Armaan comes there and holds Rohit. He decides to scold Rohit for taking so long to return home once he wakes up. Armaan feels their gang is now complete and kisses Rohit’s forehead. They all share a group hug.

Ruhi gets restless recalling the accident scene of Rohit. She is not even able to hold a glass. Kaveri reaches to console Ruhi. She calls Rohit’s homecoming a “miracle” that was possible only because of Ruhi. Kaveri is pleased with Ruhi’s deed. Ruhi replies that it was not a favor from her side as anyone in her place would have done the same.

Kaveri views Ruhi’s intervention in bringing back Rohit as a sign of her plausible return to Poddar mansion. She hands over the mangalsutra to her and gives her another chance to rectify her mistake. Kaveri presents two choices to Ruhi: either to be by Rohit’s side when he regains consciousness or not to be with him. She takes an exit. Manish overhears the conversation. He comforts a crying Ruhi while she makes up her mind to go back to her in-laws' house.

Poddars exhilarated after seeing Rohit

Kaveri is ecstatic about Rohit’s comeback and orders a celebration for the occasion. She directs Vidya to get a 21-day Havan conducted by a priest, Kajal to distribute food among the poor, and Manoj to hike the employees' salaries. Kaveri says that Rohit was her dream and she wants to mark his return as a festival throughout Udaipur.

Armaan speaks to Rohit and motivates him to come to his senses. Abhira arrives in the room through the window. She asks Armaan to disclose his and Ruhi’s truth to Rohit as soon as he wakes up, as she doesn’t wish to have any misunderstandings between the brothers. Armaan fears Rohit getting upset with him after learning about his past relationship with Ruhi. Abhira assures him that she will help in convincing Rohit.

Abhira plans to celebrate Rohit’s comeback. She gives decoration items to Armaan and commands him to put lights all over the place. Abhira wishes Rohit to witness a lit-up house once he regains consciousness. They hear music. Armaan asks Abhira to join him. She refuses to engage in their family party.

Armaan goes and spots Kaveri dancing with family members. He shoots a video. Ruhi looks at the mangalsutra, worrying Swarna about her future. Armaan shows the clip to Abhira and shakes a leg with her. They hug each other. Kaveri is unable to contain her happiness. She hugs Vidya and gets hopeful about Rohit’s recovery.

Kaveri’s temporary patch-up with Abhira

Abhira gets into a cute argument with Armaan before heading back to the outhouse. Armaan teases Abhira and claims that she came to meet him. Abhira tells him not to harbor any misunderstandings as she came to see Rohit.

Abhira performs her mother’s ritual of observing the moon in a water bowl whenever something good happens in life. Kaveri also arrives to do the same practice. Abhira smiles at her, but Kaveri ignores her. She then congratulates Kaveri and proposes taking a break from fighting for some time. Kaveri leaves. Abhira starts murmuring about her attitude. Kaveri comes back and gives her a toffee.

Kaveri agrees to take a one-day timeout from their constant quarrels. Abhira jumps in excitement. Kaveri gets angry at her gesture. Armaan looks on. Abhira is sure about Kaveri’s heart softening for her soon.

Abhira informs a bedridden Rohit that Armaan has gone to the temple to pray for him. She feels movement in Rohit’s hand. Abhira breaks the news to Madhav and Manoj. She shares it with Armaan as well and asks him to come soon. He runs on the road. Madhav urges Abhira to hide behind the curtain. Everyone reaches Rohit’s room. The episode ends here.

