Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 21: Armaan puts his life in danger while rescuing Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 21, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Abhira getting worried about arranging money. She thinks about selling her phone. Abhira receives a call from Krish, who asks her about Armaan’s bail. She informs him that she is presently trying to gather funds in order to get Armaan released from jail.

Krish questions Abhira if she has any intention to forgive Armaan and give him one more chance. As she sees Ruhi approaching her, she clearly states that she has made up her mind to move on from Armaan.

Vidya stands against Madhav for Armaan

Armaan comes out of the lockup. Madhav tells the constables not to let him escape. Armaan makes a taunting remark aimed towards Madhav.

Vidya reaches there and inquires where Armaan is. She gets into an argument with Madhav. Vidya blames him for not fulfilling his duties as a husband and always focusing on his profession as a policeman.

At a point, she refuses to indulge in any conversation with Madhav and decides to bail out Armaan herself. Madhav gives the legal documents to Vidya and asks her to make the payment. Vidya breaks off her Mangalsutra to pay for Armaan’s release. Madhav questions if she is ready to give up such a meaningful item for Armaan. Vidya replies that it has no significance in her life as her husband doesn’t live with her anymore.

Madhav grants bail to Armaan, who hugs Vidya and thanks her. She gets emotional as Armaan appreciates her for her constant support. Vidya recalls Ruhi’s words and takes a step back. She tells Armaan that his actions are evident of the fact that he is not the same person now and is now engulfed in a toxic love affair. Vidya leaves. Armaan accuses Madhav of the entire situation.

Abhira and Armaan’s emotional meetup

Armaan arrives to meet Abhira. They both embrace each other until Abhira realizes their intimacy. She breaks away and says that their relationship is wrong. Armaan pleads with Abhira, but she tells him to leave. Armaan persuades her to listen to her heart and not come under the influence of his father's words. He continues to beg for forgiveness and assures Abhira that he will not let anyone come between them.

Abhira moves away from Armaan. She confesses that although she harbors deep love for him, she is afraid of losing him again and getting hurt once more. Armaan tries to make her believe that she is his first priority now and that he will never leave her again. Abhira demands some time to ponder over the same. She shuts the door.

Armaan begs Abhira to open the door. He keeps on screaming, but Abhira plays loud music so that she doesn't hear Armaan’s pleas. She cries. Armaan goes away in frustration.

Armaan jumps in to save Abhira

Sanjay restricts Krish from going out due to the riots happening in the city. Manisha assures everyone that the kids are safe in their rooms. Kaveri mentions that Kajal is looking after them. Vidya shows concern for Armaan, who is also not home. She asks Krish to call him. Manoj asks Kaveri not to worry, as Madhav may be busy handling the situation. Krish informs them that Armaan’s phone is unreachable.

Abhira searches for Armaan. She meets a man who warns her to stay indoors because of the riots. Abhira makes an attempt to call Armaan but is unable to reach him. She gets a call from Madhav, who tells her to stay at home and not open the door. Abhira once again tries to reach Armaan and finds his phone busy. She decides to step out herself and check if Armaan is safe.

Armaan, who is talking to a client, notices Abhira’s missed calls. Abhira reaches Armaan and shares news about the Udiapur riots. She insists that he go back home immediately while she handles things alone. However, Armaan refuses to leave Abhira in such a dangerous situation. A group of armed men approaches Abhira and Armaan.

Armaan tells the goons that they do not want any physical fight. He gives his jacket, watch, and wallet to them. The assailants take the items but still don't let Abhira and Armaan leave peacefully. When Armaan asks what else they need, they unveil their true intentions regarding Abhira. Armaan gets angry and warns them to run away while they still can. Abhira gets fearful and holds Armaan’s arm.

The goons attack Armaan. He retaliates, but one of the men strikes Armaan. Abhira hits the goon with a pot and rescues Armaan. She starts to beat them. Armaan notices one coming towards her with a knife. While saving Abhira, he gets stabbed. The goons flee, leaving Armaan in a fatal condition.

Vidya expresses her desire to meet Armaan. Manisha stops her from moving out of the house and suggests she should call Abhira instead.

Abhira takes hold of Armaan and asks if he is fine. He asks about her safety. Abhira scolds him for worrying about her in a condition when she should be concerned for him. The episode ends here.

