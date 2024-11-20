Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 20: Manisha blames Abhira for Manoj and Aaryan’s situation

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, November 20: The episode begins with Aaryan’s coach leaving after declaring that he is suspended from school. Manisha gets angry and starts beating Aaryan. Manoj tries to protect him. He then confesses in front of everyone that the flask belongs to him. Everyone gets shocked.

Aaryan says that Manoj lost his job and started drinking. This put him under stress, which took a toll on his studies and hockey. So he took Manoj’s flask. Abhira asks him why he didn’t tell Abhira about it. He says he tried to approach her, but she was too busy.

Kaveri blames Manisha for Manoj and Aaryan’s condition. Abhira interrupts and takes a stand for her. She says nobody praises her when Aaryan gets a medal, but now she is being held responsible for bringing the flask to school. Manisha asks Abhira not to support her so she can take a stand for herself.

Ruhi comes there and says Abhira is responsible for everything. If she had not taken Manoj’s cabin, he wouldn’t have left Poddar firm, lost his new job, and started drinking. She says Abhira is selfish and always thinks about herself. Vidya tells Ruhi that she has crossed her limit and is taking advantage of Abhira’s patience.

Manisha supports Ruhi and asks Vidya why she is supporting Abhira now. Manisha decides to send Aaryan to boarding school. Abhira tells her to punish her for her fault instead of punishing Aaryan.

Manisha calls her friend and asks her to arrange for Aaryan’s admission. Manoj tries to stop her, but she questions why he couldn’t tell her the truth. They argue. On the other hand, Aaryan asks Armaan to help him as he doesn’t want to go to the hostel.

Madhav consoles Manoj, who says that he cannot face his children and wife because of his behavior. Kaveri sees them together. Sanjay shows Kaveri Madhav's empty liquor bottles and says Abhira should not be allowed to return to the firm. He holds Kaveri responsible for this situation.

The nurse asks Rohit to tell Ruhi the truth about his baby. Abhira overhears and questions them. Rohit makes an excuse, but Abhira says she doesn’t believe him. She suggests he doesn’t hide any truth if he wants to see the family together.

Armaan sees Vidya taking care of Manisha. Manoj asks him to visit Manisha later. He leaves. Armaan and Abhira talk about the baby’s vaccination. The episode ends here.

