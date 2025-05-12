Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian's THIS side at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding has got Manish Malhotra mighty impressed

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding saw many global icons coming under one roof. Among them were the Kardashian sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who made an unexpected appearance at the big fat Indian wedding. For the event, the reality TV stars were dressed up by Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Read on to know why he was mighty impressed by Kim and Khloe.

Manish Malhotra is one of the ace Indian designers who got the opportunity to deck up Kim and Khloe Kardashian when they flew down to India last year to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. In a chat with BBC Asian Network, the celebrity designer stated that it was fantastic working with the Kardashian sisters.

Heaping praise on their professionalism, the designer-producer stated that after landing in India, the first thing Kim and Khloe did was to come straight to the fittings.

"It was a great experience working with them. They were so involved in what they were wearing and concerned about the fit," he stated, adding that he loves people who are serious about what they're wearing because she is very attached to clothes.

While Malhotra lauded the American socialites, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was equally delighted to work with him. Apparently, when they returned to the US, they were quick to send warm text messages to the Indian stylist.

Sharing more about it, Manish told the publication, "Really wonderful of them to text me once they landed back in America to say 'Thank you, it was wonderful'. I thought it was great."

A couple of days ago, Khloe took to her Snapchat handle and stated that during her stay in India last year, she also met Shah Rukh Khan and had a wonderful time. The actor-model also heaped praise on the Indian superstar's MET Gala 2025 look.

Sharing images of "King Khan", she penned, "He's the first male Bollywood actor to ever attend. I first learned about him when I visited India with Kim last year. His look by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee incorporated design elements of Indian menswear."

