Tom Cruise Proves He’s a Gentleman: Perusu’s Niharika NM Expresses ‘Awe’ at Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Event; Watch

Hollywood star Tom Cruise met Indian influencers and actors at a promotional event for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. From holding hands to helping them walk on the grass, Cruise’s humble gestures left a lasting impression, especially on popular content creator and Perusu star Niharika NM.

Advertisement

Social media influencer and YouTuber Niharika NM shared a video on Instagram where she met Tom Cruise at the Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning event. In the video, Cruise is seen helping her walk on the grass, chatting with her, and taking pictures.

Niharika, who is known for her comedic videos and relatable content, wrote in her caption, "This mission being possible has sent my soul into overdrive. It will take this century to reboot. I’m in awe of the man that you are, @tomcruise."

She added, "Thank you for making this dream that I didn’t have the guts to dream come true @missionimpossible @paramountpicsin." She also reminded her fans that Mission Impossible will release in theaters on May 17th in India.

Actress and social media star Avneet Kaur also met Tom Cruise at the same event. In her Instagram Story, she wrote:

"The sweetest and the most humble @tomcruise helping me walk on the grass because of my dress. You're a true gentleman." Avneet added, "Every time I've had the chance to meet you, Tom, you've literally taught me so much. Thank you for being you."

Advertisement

Avneet Kaur, known for her roles in television shows and the film Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, had earlier visited the set of the upcoming film in November 2024.

She wrote, "I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise!" Her social media following grew rapidly after cricketer Virat Kohli liked her picture, increasing her followers from 30 million to 31.8 million.

Actress and influencer Jannat Zubair also posted about the event on Instagram. In her story, she wrote, "Someone pinch me again, please." Jannat, who has worked in multiple television shows and films, is known for her large social media presence with 49.7 million followers on Instagram and regular brand collaborations.

ALSO READ: Ana de Armas Reveals She's 'Excited' to Work With Tom Cruise Amid Growing Dating Rumors