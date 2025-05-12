Cannes Film Festival 2025: Dates, How and Where to Watch, Schedule and What to Expect from the Iconic French Riviera

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is set to take place from May 13-24, 2025, in the glamorous South of France. This year, the French coastal town of Cannes will once again be the epicenter of global cinema, attracting a star-studded lineup of filmmakers, actors, and movie enthusiasts from all over the world.

Cannes 2025 is already generating buzz for its exciting lineup. Hollywood icons like Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman will make notable appearances, with Cruise’s Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning presented Out of Competition as per CNN.

The legendary Robert De Niro will be honored with the prestigious Palme d’Or d’Honneur for lifetime achievement at the opening ceremony on May 13, 2025, while Nicole Kidman will receive the Women in Motion Award on May 18, 2025. Other star-studded films, such as Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest and Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, will also grace the festival.

Cannes 2025 is set to feature 22 films in the competition, with a mix of returning directors and newcomers, including Lynne Ramsay, Kelly Reichardt, and Ari Aster.

The festival will kick off on Tuesday, May 13, and conclude on Saturday, May 24, with the prestigious Palme d’Or winner announced at the closing ceremony.

Viewers around the world can catch all the action from the red carpet to press conferences via live coverage on the official Festival de Cannes YouTube channel. The festival will stream 24-hour coverage of the competition, red carpet events, and more, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

The Palme d’Or d’Honneur presentation will take place at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, May 13, at 7:15 PM (local time), which is around 10:45 PM IST.

To follow the festival from anywhere, make sure to visit the official YouTube channel and the official Cannes website for real-time updates. You can expect comprehensive coverage of the festival’s key events, including film screenings, celebrity appearances, and more.

Stay tuned for live streams of the most anticipated moments, and be part of the global conversation surrounding one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals.

