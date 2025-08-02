Veer Pahariya turns protective for rumored GF Tara Sutaria, holds her hand as they twin on their date night, WATCH

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have painted the town red with their new budding romance. The couple who kept their relationship under wraps initially have been dropping more than just hints on how to make it official. The lovebirds were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai and setting major couple goals.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya twin on their date

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are all over the internet because of their recent date night. The much-in-love couple were twinning in black and looked absolutely gorgeous together. The SOTY 2 actress stunned in black shorts and an animal print tank top that she layered with a black jacket. The Sky Force actor, on the other hand, looked dapper in black pants and a black tee.

The fact that Veer made sure his rumoured girlfriend was safe and held her hand, escorting her to the car, has our hearts. We must say that she is one lucky girl! After ensuring that she sat in the car, the actor went towards the driver's seat, sat and drove the car himself. If this isn’t love, then what is?

Although the two have still not confirmed their relationship status, these hints scream about them being head over heels.

How did it all begin for Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya?

The rumors started doing the rounds earlier this year. But recently, after Tara posted a picture of her with AP Dhillon, Veer took to the comments section to react with ‘My’ and a star emoji. Tara responded with a ‘mine’ comment, and netizens felt that this was them hard launching their relationship. After this, the two made their first public appearance at the airport, and then the exchange of flying kisses at the actress’s ramp walk made the netizens believe that they are indeed a couple.

In fact, in a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actress also went on to admit that she is in love and in a very happy space. We bet fans cannot wait for their official announcement.

