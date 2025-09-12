Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira calls Karisma Kapoor her friend amid ongoing inheritance battle: ‘Priya ne mujhse doori banayi’

Sunjay Kapur’s untimely death has caused his kids and family members to battle it out for the Rs 30,000 crore worth of empire that he built over the years. Amid the fight for inheritance, the businessman’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, voiced her thoughts and showed support for the actress and her kids.

The latter sat down for an interview with NDTV, where she revealed that she has had a strained relationship with Priya Sachdev.

Mandhira went on to claim that she hopes the court maintains transparency while stating that she has complete faith in the Indian judicial system.

Mandhira Smith supports Karisma Kapoor in the ongoing inheritance battle

While in a conversation with the media portal, Mandhira Smith shed light on her relationship with the actress, Karisma Kapoor and with Priya Sachdev, who was Sunjay’s wife at the time of his passing away. Kapur Smith shared, "Priya ne mujhse doori banayi, Lolo meri sabse achi dost hai. (Priya Sachdev isolated me; Lolo [Karisma Kapoor] is my best friend.)"

Further opening up on her bond with Kiaan and Samaira, Mandhira revealed, "Meri bhateeji aur bhatije, Samaira aur Kiaan, ko Karishma ne jis tarah se paala hai, us par mujhe bohot garv hai. Jab main unse baat karti hoon aur woh mujhe batate hain ki woh kya kar rahe hain aur unki zindagi kaisi hai, toh mujhe bohot garv hota hai. (I am very proud of the way Karisma has raised my niece and nephew, Samaira and Kiaan. Whenever I speak to them and they tell me about their lives and what they are doing, I feel extremely proud.)”

Elsewhere in the talks with the outlet, Mandhira claimed that she is completely disconnected from Priya and Sunjay Kapur’s son, Azarias.

Following the death of the businessman on June 12 in London, his wife went on to add “Kapur” to her social media bio. Moreover, Sunjay’s stepdaughter, Safira, too, changed her surname from Chatwal to Kapur.

The move was analyzed by the media as a strategy to show themselves in the position of power in the inheritance battle.

ALSO READ: Did Karisma Kapoor want Portuguese citizenship? Shocking twist in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 cr property feud