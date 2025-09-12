Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie Take on Barely There Dressing to NEW Level With See-Through Looks: PICS

Boldness has no bounds and these actresses are proving it once again with their latest appearances. Dakota Johnson attended the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York City on September 11 and made it her mission to leave everyone’s mouth agape with a lacy number. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie was seen at A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England on the same day giving chic pro in her sheer gown. Both of them opted for looks that will be talked about for days to come, and knew it as they strutted onto the red carpet.

Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie show their body is TEA

The Barbie actress went for a sheer, jewel-encrusted gown from Armani Privé’s spring 2025 collection. Meanwhile the Materialists star packed a punch in a Gucci ensemble. The two ladies quickly became the chatter of the day with their choices and rightly so, such enrapturing madness, all on the same day? Say no more.

Margot Robbie went for a sleek pick on her hairstyle, keeping it all away from her face and away from her enviable facial features. She went for teardrop diamond earrings to keep the focus on her nearly-n*ked look. Her only other accessory was a diamond ring on her left hand’s middle finger. For her makeup, the actress kept it very muted and only accentuated her cheekbones with some bronzer, highlighter and blush combo. Her beautiful green eyes were underscored with shadow under perfectly arched eyebrows.

Dakota Johnson went for a black lacy gown with a messy bun on top of it. Her bangs covered her forehead with light lisps of hair framing her face. The high neck of her dress did not allow for any neck pieces and the long sleeves almost covering up to her finger tips left room for only a ring on her index finger. Dangly earrings and a sky-high stiletto made it impossible to miss the outfit she was pulling off.

ALSO READ: Materialists Star Dakota Johnson Would've Been 'Fired' if She Was Real-Life Matchmaker Says Professional, Know Why