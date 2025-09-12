Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Working With Leonardo DiCaprio and Their Bond in One Battle After Another

Teyana Taylor recently shared her experience of working with Leonardo DiCaprio in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming film One Battle After Another. In a conversation with E! News, Taylor revealed what surprised her most about her co-star.

When asked about her first impressions, Taylor said, “There was no real surprises. I mean, it’s still Leonardo DiCaprio. Like, even in him being dead serious, it’s still being funny.”

The 34-year-old actress stars opposite DiCaprio in the film, which is set to release on September 26. The movie marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two, directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

How Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio first met

Taylor and DiCaprio first crossed paths at Diana Ross’ birthday party. DiCaprio recalled, “We were just joking around. She’s got the best sense of humor.” He also mentioned that he already knew Taylor was being considered for the female lead and thought, “This girl’s going to bring the heat, and she did.”

Taylor had her own version of the story. She remembered that she was chewing gum and enjoying Diana Ross’ performance when she realized DiCaprio was standing behind her. “We kind of sized each other up, and from there we hit it off instantly,” she said. Taylor added that they are now “inseparable.”

Here’s what Teyana Taylor thinks about Leonardo DiCaprio on set

While speaking about their bond on set, Taylor admitted that she was starstruck at first but also joked about her “resting b****face” during their first meeting. She later praised DiCaprio, calling him “a mentor and a great leader on the set.”

The A Thousand and One actress added that DiCaprio’s humor and professionalism stood out. She said that even when he was focused, he still managed to keep things lighthearted.

The upcoming film One Battle After Another is one of the most awaited releases of the year. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film features Leonardo DiCaprio and Teyana Taylor in lead roles. DiCaprio plays Taylor’s romantic interest in the story.

