5 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week: Nithya Menen’s Kolaambi to PWD

Malayalam cinema hits OTT screens with a fresh new lineup of releases. If you’re wondering what to watch this week, here are the streaming details you need to check out.

5 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Kolaambi

Cast: Nithya Menen, Renji Panicker, Dileesh Pothan, Sijoy Varghese, Rohini, Siddharth Menon, Baiju Santhosh, Aristo Suresh, Suresh Kumar, Manju Pillai, Asha Aravind

Director: TK Rajeev Kumar
Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Where to watch: Saina Play

Streaming date: October 2, 2025

Nithya Menen starrer Kolaambi, directed by veteran filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar, is now streaming on the OTT platform Saina Play. This drama features the story of Arundhati, a young artist in search of a subject for her art installation.

By sheer coincidence, Arundhati meets an elderly couple who once thrived through their business of operating and renting out kolaambees (loudspeakers). However, after its use was banned in 2005, they fell into a financial decline, clinging to the fond memories of the past.

As the movie explores the couple’s joyful memories, Arundhati feels empowered and inspired to incorporate the kolambees into her project, hoping to offer art lovers something truly unique.

2. Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam

Cast: Sooraj Sun, Shabareesh Varma, Anjana Prakash, Vineeth Viswam, Dayyana Hameed, Vijesh Chembilod

Director: Vijesh Chembilod

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Runtime: 2 hours and 35 minutes

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Streaming date: October 3, 2025

Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam is a romantic comedy set in 2012 at a college in Kannur. The story follows JP, a popular and charismatic student leader whose life takes a turn when Sapna, a bold new transfer student, challenges his authority.

Their rivalry and the unexpected romance that blooms between them form the crux of the lighthearted and nostalgic narrative.

3. Mirai (Malayalam-dub)

Cast: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak

Director: Karthik Gattamneni

Genre: Fantasy Action Adventure

Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes

Where to watch: JoHotstar

Streaming date: October 10, 2025

Originally a Telugu-language movie, Mirai will be available in a Malayalam-dubbed format. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the movie chronicles the adventures of Vedha, an orphan destined to become the saviour of the world.

According to a prophecy, he must train to become a super warrior to prevent ancient holy scriptures from falling into the hands of the super-villain, Mahabir Lama, aka The Black Sword.

The film explores how Vedha protects the scriptures and the world from impending destruction.

4. PWD - Proposal Wedding Divorce

Cast: Joe Joseph, Clair Sara Martin, Neetha George, Anumodh Paul, Donna Richard, Suhas Vishnu

Director: Joe Joseph

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

Where to watch: Saina Play

Streaming date: October 9, 2025

PWD - Proposal Wedding Divorce is a romantic comedy starring and directed by Joe Joseph. The film narrates the tale of Davis, who is set to marry Eileen.

As the big day approaches, Eileen gets cold feet, only worsened by Davis’ seemingly indifferent behavior. Just hours before the wedding, Eileen drops two surprising and strange demands that could change everything.

5. Aalorukkam

Cast: Indrans, Srikanth Menon, Shaji AJ, Vishnu Agasthya, Sajith Venugopalan Nambiar, Sameera, Sreeshma Vijayan, Sajitha Saawariya

Director: VC Abhilash

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Streaming date: October 3, 2025

Aalorukkam is a powerful drama film starring veteran actor Indrans in the lead role. Directed by actor VC Abhilash in his debut venture, the film tells the story of Pappu Pisharody, an aging Ottan Thullal exponent.

Having searched for his missing son for 16 years, Pappu is shocked to discover that his son has transitioned into a transgender woman. The core of the movie lies in the emotional and psychological journey of a father struggling to reconcile his love with his preconceived notions of identity.

