5 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week: Nithya Menen’s Kolaambi to PWD
From drama to romance, here’s a list of Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week.
Malayalam cinema hits OTT screens with a fresh new lineup of releases. If you’re wondering what to watch this week, here are the streaming details you need to check out.
5 Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week
1. Kolaambi
- Cast: Nithya Menen, Renji Panicker, Dileesh Pothan, Sijoy Varghese, Rohini, Siddharth Menon, Baiju Santhosh, Aristo Suresh, Suresh Kumar, Manju Pillai, Asha Aravind
- Director: TK Rajeev Kumar
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 11 minutes
- Where to watch: Saina Play
- Streaming date: October 2, 2025
Nithya Menen starrer Kolaambi, directed by veteran filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar, is now streaming on the OTT platform Saina Play. This drama features the story of Arundhati, a young artist in search of a subject for her art installation.
By sheer coincidence, Arundhati meets an elderly couple who once thrived through their business of operating and renting out kolaambees (loudspeakers). However, after its use was banned in 2005, they fell into a financial decline, clinging to the fond memories of the past.
As the movie explores the couple’s joyful memories, Arundhati feels empowered and inspired to incorporate the kolambees into her project, hoping to offer art lovers something truly unique.
2. Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam
- Cast: Sooraj Sun, Shabareesh Varma, Anjana Prakash, Vineeth Viswam, Dayyana Hameed, Vijesh Chembilod
- Director: Vijesh Chembilod
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 35 minutes
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
- Streaming date: October 3, 2025
Oru Vadakkan Pranaya Parvam is a romantic comedy set in 2012 at a college in Kannur. The story follows JP, a popular and charismatic student leader whose life takes a turn when Sapna, a bold new transfer student, challenges his authority.
Their rivalry and the unexpected romance that blooms between them form the crux of the lighthearted and nostalgic narrative.
3. Mirai (Malayalam-dub)
- Cast: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak
- Director: Karthik Gattamneni
- Genre: Fantasy Action Adventure
- Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes
- Where to watch: JoHotstar
- Streaming date: October 10, 2025
Originally a Telugu-language movie, Mirai will be available in a Malayalam-dubbed format. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the movie chronicles the adventures of Vedha, an orphan destined to become the saviour of the world.
According to a prophecy, he must train to become a super warrior to prevent ancient holy scriptures from falling into the hands of the super-villain, Mahabir Lama, aka The Black Sword.
The film explores how Vedha protects the scriptures and the world from impending destruction.
4. PWD - Proposal Wedding Divorce
- Cast: Joe Joseph, Clair Sara Martin, Neetha George, Anumodh Paul, Donna Richard, Suhas Vishnu
- Director: Joe Joseph
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Runtime: 1 hour
- Where to watch: Saina Play
- Streaming date: October 9, 2025
PWD - Proposal Wedding Divorce is a romantic comedy starring and directed by Joe Joseph. The film narrates the tale of Davis, who is set to marry Eileen.
As the big day approaches, Eileen gets cold feet, only worsened by Davis’ seemingly indifferent behavior. Just hours before the wedding, Eileen drops two surprising and strange demands that could change everything.
5. Aalorukkam
- Cast: Indrans, Srikanth Menon, Shaji AJ, Vishnu Agasthya, Sajith Venugopalan Nambiar, Sameera, Sreeshma Vijayan, Sajitha Saawariya
- Director: VC Abhilash
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 4 minutes
- Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
- Streaming date: October 3, 2025
Aalorukkam is a powerful drama film starring veteran actor Indrans in the lead role. Directed by actor VC Abhilash in his debut venture, the film tells the story of Pappu Pisharody, an aging Ottan Thullal exponent.
Having searched for his missing son for 16 years, Pappu is shocked to discover that his son has transitioned into a transgender woman. The core of the movie lies in the emotional and psychological journey of a father struggling to reconcile his love with his preconceived notions of identity.
