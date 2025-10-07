Inside Rishab Shetty’s Rs 12 crore mansion: Where ‘Kantara’ spirit meets luxury and tradition

Rishab Shetty, the actor-filmmaker behind Kantara: Chapter 1, is celebrating double success, at the box office and at home. As his latest film continues to rake in big numbers, Shetty’s stunning Rs 12 crore mansion in Kundapura, Udupi, Karnataka, has caught public attention.

The actor’s luxurious home stands as a blend of tradition and technology, much like the world of Kantara. Built on land owned by his great-granduncle, the house showcases local craftsmanship and personal touches that reflect Shetty’s deep-rooted connection to his culture.

A traditional touch with modern comfort

According to The Times of India, the grand entrance door of Rishab Shetty’s mansion is made from brass-studded Burma teakwood, setting the tone for the rest of the house. The door features a hand-pulled temple bell, maintaining the traditional essence of a South Indian home. Inside, visitors are greeted by a 300-kg granite Tulsi katta and a spacious atrium surrounded by four artistic corners.

These corners display interesting memorabilia, including Yakshagana headgear, a cricket bat autographed by Yuvraj Singh, and the rifle prop used in Kantara. Each detail in the mansion has a personal story attached to it, reflecting Shetty’s passion for art, culture, and cinema.

Here’s what makes Rishab Shetty’s house truly unique

One of the most fascinating features of Rishab Shetty’s home is the “chanting corner.” Reports suggest that if a visitor stands on a specific black stone in the northeast corner for about seven seconds, the air fills with the Bhoota Kola chants from Kantara, a unique feature Shetty proudly shows to guests.

The mansion also includes a private screening room with Italian leather recliners and a massive 150-inch retractable screen, complete with Dolby Atmos sound, as reported by The Times of India. A chandelier made from reclaimed Mangalorean tiles adds a warm glow to the space. Interestingly, the projector used in the room is nicknamed Seleyaraya, after the forest spirit in Kantara.

The kitchen, with a black stone counter polished with homemade coconut oil, reflects the family’s love for their Sunday Kori Gassi tradition. The loft area holds a library of over 1,200 books, ranging from folklore to Stephen King novels.

The mansion is secured with facial-recognition cameras and guarded by Yasksha, a retired coastal police dog. Visitors are asked to deposit their phones in brass lockers before entering. The WiFi password reportedly changes every month, updated with a new dialogue from Kantara.

Even the roof tiles are numbered for easy maintenance during monsoons. A dedicated “Rain Room” allows Rishab to write and edit scripts while listening to real thunder, a creative touch that blends nature with inspiration.

Currently, Rishab Shetty is enjoying the massive success of Kantara: Chapter 1, which released on October 2, 2025, on Dussehra.

