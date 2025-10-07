Did Pradeep Ranganathan reject chance to direct Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for acting roles? Find out

Pradeep Ranganathan is gearing up for the release of his romantic comedy adventure Dude, which hits the silver screens on October 17, 2025. Amidst the excitement, the actor-director has responded to the swirling rumors about him directing the much-anticipated Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan starrer film.

So, is there any truth behind the speculation? Here’s what Pradeep had to say about it.

Pradeep Ranganathan to direct RajinikanthxKamal Haasan film?

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Pradeep Ranganathan was asked about the rumors suggesting he might be directing the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan magnum opus gangster saga.

In response, he said, “I am not doing that film.”

When asked whether he was ever considered for the project, he added, “I am not doing it because I am more focused on acting. And, I can’t talk about it (RajinikanthxKamal Haasan movie) at this point in time.”

The actor was further questioned whether he deliberately rejected the chance to direct the film to prioritize his acting career. However, Pradeep declined to comment, stating once again that he couldn’t speak about it at the moment.

From the looks of it, it appears that the Love Today filmmaker may have been in talks to collaborate with the two stalwarts of Tamil cinema, but the directorial responsibilities were handed over to someone else.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's movie

For those unfamiliar, Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan recently confirmed that they will be sharing the screen once again in an upcoming film. The highly anticipated venture will be jointly produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies.

The project marks their reunion after 46 years, as they were last seen together in the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual movie Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum (1979). While early speculations also linked director Lokesh Kanagaraj to the project, no official confirmation regarding the film’s director has been made so far.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s upcoming films

Pradeep Ranganathan will next star in the film Dude. Directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the film has Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.

Looking ahead, Pradeep also has a sci-fi romantic comedy titled Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) in the pipeline. The movie directed by Vignesh Shivan has Krithi Shetty as the co-star and is scheduled for release on December 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Inside Rishab Shetty’s Rs 12 crore mansion: Where ‘Kantara’ spirit meets luxury and tradition