Mirai OTT Release: When and where to watch Teja Sajja's fantasy action adventure movie online

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, hit the big screens on September 12, 2025. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the action-adventure film is now all set to debut on OTT. Here are the details you need to know.

When and where to watch Mirai

Mirai is scheduled to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar, with streaming set to begin on October 10, 2025. The official announcement was made by the platform via its social media handle.

Sharing the update, the streaming platform wrote, “Nine scriptures. Infinite power. One Superyodha to protect the Brahmand. #Mirai, India’s own superhero, is coming to your home, Streaming from October 10.”

See the official update:

Official trailer and plot of Mirai

Mirai is a fantasy action-adventure movie that tells the tale of Vedha, an orphan who survives by pickpocketing. After developing an infatuation for Vibha, a sanyasi, Vedha discovers that he is part of an ancient prophecy destined to save the world.

According to the prophecy, a Super Yodha must rise to protect Emperor Ashoka’s nine sacred scriptures, which contain the secrets to unlocking infinite power and attaining godhood.

With the fearsome supervillain Mahabir Lama, aka The Black Sword, hunting for the scriptures, Vedha must train to become the saviour. Whether he manages to protect the scriptures and confront the looming terror is explored in the rest of the film.

Cast and crew of Mirai

Mirai stars Teja Sajja as Vedha, the protagonist. Manchu Manoj plays the primary antagonist, The Black Sword. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, which includes Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, Rajendranath Zutshi, Tanja Keller, Getup Srinu, Pawan Chopra, Raghu Ram, Sunil Thapa, and many more in key roles.

Interestingly, Rana Daggubati appears in a cameo role as the supervillain Gold Devil, teasing a sequel titled Mirai: Jaithraya. Additionally, Prabhas lends his voice for a special narration in the film.

Mirai is written, directed, and visually captured by Karthik Gattamneni. It is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The film’s musical tracks, background scores is composed by Gowra Hari, while Sreekar Prasad serves as the editor.

