What really happens at Salman Khan’s farmhouse? Raghav Juyal says parties go on till morning, recalls watching horses mate at 3 am

Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal recently pulled back the curtain on Salman Khan's famous Panvel farmhouse parties. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star described the bashes as "bhayankar" and unlike anything he'd ever witnessed, offering intriguing new details about the superstar's nightlife.

Raghav Juyal recalls a wild 3 am experience at Salman Khan’s farmhouse

In a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia, Raghav shared that Salman Khan is a generous and fun-loving host who makes everyone feel at home. “He’s a giver,” Raghav said, describing the superstar’s hospitality. Talking about his time at Salman’s farmhouse, he recalled, “The kind of fun we had there was on another level. He loves to take care of people; he loves to host. Bhayankar party… Then I watched horses mating as well. He said, Let’s go watch horses mate. It was 3 am. I’d never seen anything like it in my life.”

Raghav added that Salman’s farmhouse is “incredible fun,” filled with activities and surprises. “He has dirt bikes that you can drive through waterfalls and streams. It was better than a five-star experience. He has randomness. Parties go on all night… The ATVs come out at 4 am. Earth alag chal raha hai, aur unka world alag chal raha hai (He exists in his own reality),” he said.

Here’s what makes Salman Khan’s farmhouse experience special

This isn't the first time Raghav has spoken about his experience at the actor’s farmhouse. Earlier, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, he shared, “He has a habit of sitting to eat with everyone, especially when there is a feast. All the actors sit to eat with him inside a tent. It feels like home. I have been scolded by him many times, but it was like your father or elder brother was scolding you.”

Raghav worked with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and said he has learned valuable lessons from the star. He also interacted with Shah Rukh Khan while working with Aryan Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment on the Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Raghav mentioned that both Salman and Shah Rukh have taught him to stay true to himself.

Interestingly, Raghav isn’t the only one who has shared stories about Salman’s farmhouse. Actor Sudeep’s daughter, Sanvi, had earlier recalled how Salman made her sing and even called his music directors at 3 am after being impressed by her voice.

