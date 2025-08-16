Did Raj Kundra offer kidney to Premanand Maharaj as PR stunt? Shilpa Shetty's husband says people need to 'judge less'

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, has been the talk of the town after he recently visited Vrindavan-based spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj. Shilpa and Raj visited Vrindavan to seek Premanand Maharaj's blessings. After learning that Maharaj has been suffering from kidney failure for over a decade, Raj expressed that he would like to donate his kidney to him. As this video went viral, many criticized Kundra and voiced strong opinions, calling it a PR stunt.

Advertisement

Raj Kundra responds to online trolls

Now, Raj Kundra has finally addressed the online trolling over his offer to give his kidney to Premanand Maharaj. He issued a public statement condemning negativity and trolls for misinterpreting his kind gesture. Raj dismissed claims of his offer being a "publicity stunt".

Sharing an Instagram story, Raj Kundra wrote, "Strange world we live in when someone chooses to offer a part of themselves to save another's life, it's mocked as a PR stunt. If compassion is a stunt, may the world see more of it. If humanity is a strategy, may more people adopt it. I'm not defined by labels the media or trolls throw at me."

He added, "My past does not cancel my present choices, and my present intentions are not for you to measure with your cynicism. Judge less, love more - you might just save a life too."

For the uninformed, when Raj Kundra expressed his willingness to offer his kidney to Premanand Maharaj, Shilpa Shetty was visibly surprised by her husband's spontaneous proposal.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the couple are currently facing a legal matter. Businessman Deepak Kothari is accusing Raj and Shilpa of defrauding him of Rs 60 crore. crore. He claims the funds were meant for business expansion but were instead diverted for personal use. The case is being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing. A legal representative for the couple has called the accusations "baseless" and "malicious."

Raj Kundra was recently seen in The Traitors, led by Karan Johar. In this reality show, he emerged to be a Traitor and was evicted by the contestants within few days.

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra offers his kidney to Premanand Maharaj with Shilpa Shetty amid reports of cheating businessman of Rs 60 crore