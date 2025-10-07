Marty Supreme First Reactions: Timothée Chalamet Eyes Oscar Buzz With Powerful Performance at Secret NYFF Screening

Timothée Chalamet has a lot riding on his next project. Not in terms of if he’ll be able to pull it off, but in a way that demands the world to know his worth and appreciate it. Starring alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher, as the titular Marty Mauser, he brings the story of an infamous table tennis star to the big screen in Marty Supreme. Appearing for a secret screening of the movie at this year’s New York Film Festival, the actor was treated to a thundering round of applause and a long-running standing ovation. Many attendees of the screening took to social media soon after to praise his solid performance, calling it one of the best releases of the year.

The world reacts to Marty Supreme

Helmed by Josh Safdie, the American filmmaker has been full of surprises each time he returns to the cinema. X user Rendy Jones shared, “All Standing Ovations for MARTY SUPREME. Brought the house down tonight at #NYFF63. Haven’t heard applause like this all festival yet till tonight.” Meanwhile, after a lot of waiting to crack the ticket sales and get an entry to the viewing experience, MKUltraMoney aka James, said, “Marty Supreme is another Safdie masterpiece and somehow even more anxiety inducing than Uncut Gems. This movie is proof [that] Timothee Chalamet is an incredible actor when he’s actually given proper material. Best film of the year and one of the funniest I’ve seen in ages.”

Brandon Lewis showered praise on the filmmaker and the actor alike, “Marty Supreme is a pure delight. Josh Safdie takes us on a chaotic, sprawling globetrot to break down the swaggering hubris of a ping-pong prodigy who can’t being insufferable. It’s remarkable how well this works. Any doubts that Timothée Chalamet is a movie superstar are dead.”

Dancin’ Dan praised the music of the film and the overall vibe, “Marty Mauser may be a little sh*t, but MARTY SUPREME and Timothée Chalamet are irresistible - an ‘80s-styled, 50s-set sports movie with an electric score by Daniel Lopatin and an ensemble firing on all cylinders. A bit too long, but the ending makes it worth it. We have a race?”

Being called the best Safdie film of all time, Diego Andaluz was all about its uniqueness. “MARTY SUPREME is Safdie’s best film yet. A kinetic odyssey that plays like a deranged cross between CATCH ME IF YOU CAN & UNCUT GEMS. Timothée Chalamet delivers the performance of a lifetime in this unforgettable, awe-inspiring cinematic tour-de-force that fires on all cylinders.”

However, Andrew T thought it was an acceptable attempt, unlike the rest of the room, “I seem to be the only person at the #NYFF63 screening of Marty Supreme who thought it was merely decent? The Anti-Rocky until it's suddenly Uncut Gems and Good Time, then back to the table tennis. You can tell a lot was cut from the film, and it's made worse for it.”

The Honey Row shared, "Just finished watching #MARTYSUPREME safe to say it’s nothing more than a lazy, boring, oscar baity movie. Zero understanding of the characters or the plot in general. It’s a complete mess. I expected more, but ended up leaving with absolute disappointment."

Another bad review popped in from user ‘uns*xuaIIy’, “Got to see Marty Supreme, I can confirm it is truly nothing more than a lazy cash grab by A24… Especially after the Flop Machine. I was so disappointed I almost walked out of the theater. Kevin O’ Leary is an absolute gem in this role, but otherwise, don’t even waste your time.”

Marty Supreme is all set to release this Christmas in cinemas!

