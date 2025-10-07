Rashmika Mandanna REACTS to rumors of being banned in Kannada cinema: ‘So far, I have not been...’

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Thamma, which is slated to release on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. Recently, the actress was spotted having a conversation where she addressed the long-standing rumors of being banned from Kannada cinema.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to claims of facing ban in Kannada cinema

Rashmika Mandanna was seen interacting with media personnel. Speaking with Good News Kannada, the actress was asked whether she had watched Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 and if she shared any feedback with the team.

In response, Rashmika said, “See, the thing is… I didn’t see the film in the first 2-3 days since its release. I didn’t see it right then, but I recently watched it and even texted the team. They even replied with a ‘Thank you’ response too.”

“See, the world doesn’t know what is happening on the inside. Inside, god knows we can’t always put a camera on our personal lives. Also, we aren’t those people who share our messages online. So, what people say about a person’s life doesn’t matter. Now, what they say about our professional life, we’ll consider it and work on it,” the newly engaged actress added.

Rashmika emphasized that one cannot live according to others’ opinions, especially when it comes to personal matters. When asked directly whether she is banned by Kannada producers, as some rumors suggest, she replied with a small smirk. “So far, I have not been banned. So, yeah…”, asserted Rashmika.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna has been making headlines recently amid reports of getting engaged to long-time boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. Although neither of them has made any official statement, Vijay’s team confirmed the news and also revealed that they are set to tie the knot in February 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film

Up next, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Thamma, where she stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is a romantic horror comedy and marks the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).

Alongside the lead pair, the cast also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj, Faisal Malik, and others in key roles. It also includes cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora.

