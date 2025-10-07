Chachu-to-be Sunny Kaushal admits he wants to ‘spoil’ Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s child: ‘I will make sure…’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple recently announced their first pregnancy with an adorable picture on social media, which has left all the fans jumping in joy. Well, it goes without saying that the family members are beyond happy for the lovebirds and cannot wait for Baby Kaushal to arrive. In a recent interview, ‘chachu’ Sunny Kaushal revealed his plans after the little one comes home.

Sunny Kaushal reveals the entire Kaushal family is waiting with bated breath for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s baby

Talking to Delhi Times, Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, opened up about the excitement of the entire Kaushal family, who cannot wait for the arrival of the baby. He said that this was the first time that the entire family was experiencing this kind of joy. The Shiddat star added that at the moment, they are all just waiting with bated breath for the baby’s arrival and the day when they can welcome the little bundle of joy to their homes.

On being asked the kind of ‘chachu’ he would be for Katrina Kaif and Vicky’s baby, Sunny replied, “I will make sure I’m a fun uncle. I want to spoil the child. That’s the kind of chachu I want to be.”

Katrina Kaif’s baby shower

Reportedly, the actress is believed to be in her final trimester and is due sometime soon. Some reports even said that a baby shower was organised for Katrina on October 6, 2025. This was an intimate ceremony with only the family members and the closest friends in attendance. Although there has been no official confirmation about the event, either from the couple or from their families. But Chef Shilarna Vaze’s recent Instagram story hinted at the fact that she might be catering at the Kaushal residence for the baby shower.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Arpita visit brother Arbaaz Khan’s newborn baby girl at hospital