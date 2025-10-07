Naga Chaitanya says, 'can't live without wife' Sobhita Dhulipala, reveals their love story started on Instagram with one emoji

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are one of the cutest couples on the block and never fail to leave their fans impressed with their chemistry. For many celebrity couples, love either blossomed on one of their film sets or at a party, but for these two, Instagram played cupid.

How did Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipa meet?

Recently, Naga Chaitanya appeared on Jagapathi Babu’s ZEE 5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, where he opened up about meeting his current wife, Sobhita Dhulipala and how their love story blossomed. He revealed that it was Instagram that brought the two lovebirds close. “We met on Instagram. I never imagined I would meet my partner there. I was familiar with her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her, and soon after, we met," Chaitanya said, smiling.

Further, Chaitanya also termed Sobhita his biggest support system. In the same talk show, there was a fun, rapid-fire segment where he was asked to name one thing that he cannot live without. Within the blink of an eye, he said, “My wife!"

Why was Sobhita Dhulipala angry with Naga Chaitanya over his song from Thandel?

Naga Chaitanya also recalled a funny incident involving his wife, where she got angry with him over one of his songs, Bujji Thalli, from the film Thandel. Narrating the incident, he said that Bujji Thalli is actually the nickname he has given his wife, and she thought that he asked the director Chandoo Mondeti to use it in the film. “She didn’t talk to me for a few days — but why would I do that?" he laughed.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen playing the leading role in Thandel. It was a Telugu-language romantic action thriller telling the story of a fisherman who enters Pakistan waters by mistake.

After this, he will star in a project which is tentatively titled NC24. This film will be directed by Virupaksha director Karthik Varma Dandu, and it will feature him as a treasure hunter. This movie, which was announced last year on Chay's birthday, is expected to be a mythical thriller.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Telugu films to release on Diwali 2025 in theaters: Prabhas starrer Baahubali The Epic to Mohanlal’s Vrusshabha