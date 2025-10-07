Taylor Swift Reveals WHY She Didn’t Mention Travis Kelce Engagement During Speech at Bestie Selena Gomez’s Wedding

Was Taylor Swift all about her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce at bestie Selena Gomez’s nuptials with Benny Blanco? Think again. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the songstress revealed how she did not want to make the moment about it and instead kept the spotlight on the bride.

Taylor Swift is the best friend everyone needs at their wedding

Talking to Jimmy Fallon, the newly engaged star revealed how the speech moment was all about their friendship and not about the ring on her own finger. "I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement. No one wants you to be like, ‘Hey, I know this is your wedding day, but [look at my ring]. I was like, ‘Don't mention it.’” Taylor Swift was quick to praise her BFF on her big day, sharing that she looked the ‘most elegant, gorgeous’ person. “I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day.”

What was in Taylor Swift’s speech for Selena Gomez? She revealed major details about the content of her heartfelt nod to her bestie and their dressing sense during their first meeting about 2 decades ago. "It was the year of deep, deep V-necks. It was the year of aggressively colorful skinny jeans… Selena — her favorite outfit back then was a very long tank top, skinny jeans, but a tiny little vest … I always looked like I was late for the cowboy-themed junior prom. So I talked a little bit about 2008, how happy I am for her, how it's been beautiful to get to be a part of her life. But I did not make it about me."

The Shake It Off hitmaker’s kind words were reciprocated by the bride herself, who took to her Instagram account to pen a sweet note and share some unseen moments from her wedding to Benny Blanco. “In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you, Taylor Swift, forever and always,” she said while celebrating the new album drop, The Life of a Showgirl.

