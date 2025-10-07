11 Best Alia Bhatt movies to watch on OTT: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Highway, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more
From being Karan Johar’s heroine to becoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s top choice, here are 11 best Alia Bhatt movies to watch online.
Debuted with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, Alia Bhatt has evolved into a brilliant artist over time. Her rich filmography includes several impressive works across the genres. While the B-town diva is entering the YRF spy universe with her next release, Alpha, here's a look at the best Alia Bhatt movies to stream online. Highway, hands down, is one of the best projects!
11 Best Alia Bhatt Movies To Watch On OTT
1. Highway
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda
- Director: Imtiaz Ali
- Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Highway showcased Alia Bhatt's acting skills after her launch with a mainstream glam role in Student Of The Year. The movie follows the story of Veera (Alia Bhatt), who develops a soft side for her kidnapper, Mahavir Bhati (played by Randeep Hooda). The movie has a heart-wrenching climax monologue by Alia Bhatt, which elevates the film's overall experience.
2. Udta Punjab
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh
- Director: Abhishek Chaubey
- Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Udta Punjab revolves around the hard-hitting subject of drug abuse among the youth in Punjab. Alia Bhatt played the role of Bauria, also known as Mary Jane, a Bihari migrant whose dream of playing Hockey at nationals was shattered after her father's demise. The movie received widespread critical acclaim.
3. Raazi
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat
- Director: Meghna Gulzar
- Runtime: 2 hours 20 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Inspired by a real-life event, Raazi is one of the finest spy thrillers from Hindi cinema. The movie follows the story of an R&AW agent, Sehmat, who marries a Pakistani officer to relay secret information before the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.
4. Darlings
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, Vijay Varma
- Director: Jasmeet K. Reen
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Alia Bhatt turned producer with Darlings. She played the role of Badrunissa, who is married to an alcoholic Hamza Shaikh (played by Vijay Varma). The movie is a dark comedy thriller that revolves around the themes of domestic violence and revenge.
5. Gully Boy
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Seeba Chaddha
- Director: Zoya Akhtar
- Runtime: 2 hours and 28 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Gully Boy revolves around the story of Murad (Ranveer Singh), a rapper from the streets of Mumbai's slums. Alia Bhatt played the role of Murad's girlfriend, Safeena, a possessive and strong-willed person.
6. Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Gangubai Kathiawadi is a story of a real-life s*x worker. The biographical drama revolves around a girl, Ganga, who was forced into the dark world of pr*stit*tion. However, she ended up becoming an influential figure who later worked for the betterment of women and children in chawls.
7. Dear Zindagi
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan
- Director: Gauri Shinde
- Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Dear Zindagi is an inspirational coming-of-age drama that revolves around a young woman torn between her life goals and her relationships. Shah Rukh Khan played a psychiatrist in the film, which elevates the experience, making it one of the best films of Alia Bhatt’s career.
8. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi
- Director: Karan Johar
- Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic drama with full-on entertainment, catering to family audiences. Karan Johar adopted a progressive approach centered on themes of feminism and equality. Alia Bhatt receives a saucy introduction in a white saree, which takes fans into a frenzy.
9. Kapoor & Sons
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah
- Director: Shakun Batra
- Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Kapoor & Sons revolves around two estranged brothers who return to their home in Coonoor after their grandfather played a prank on them for a fake cardiac arrest. The Shakun Batra directorial revolves around bringing a broken family together.
10. Brahmastra Part One- Shiva
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Runtime: 2 hours and 47 minutes
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
Brahmastra Part One- Shiva is one of the biggest budgeted films of Alia Bhatt's career. Backed by Dharma Productions, the sci-fi mythological action drama took 9 years to see the day of release. Although it didn't achieve the desired result at the box office, the movie stood out for its vision and visuals.
11. RRR
- Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn
- Director: SS Rajamouli
- Runtime: 2 hours and 47 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
Alia Bhatt played a guest apperance in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which breakout among the west audiences after its debut on Netflix. Bhatt essayed the role of Sita, the wife of Ram Charan's character.
