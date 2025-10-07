11 Best Alia Bhatt movies to watch on OTT: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Highway, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more

Debuted with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012, Alia Bhatt has evolved into a brilliant artist over time. Her rich filmography includes several impressive works across the genres. While the B-town diva is entering the YRF spy universe with her next release, Alpha, here's a look at the best Alia Bhatt movies to stream online. Highway, hands down, is one of the best projects!

11 Best Alia Bhatt Movies To Watch On OTT

1. Highway

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

Highway showcased Alia Bhatt's acting skills after her launch with a mainstream glam role in Student Of The Year. The movie follows the story of Veera (Alia Bhatt), who develops a soft side for her kidnapper, Mahavir Bhati (played by Randeep Hooda). The movie has a heart-wrenching climax monologue by Alia Bhatt, which elevates the film's overall experience.

2. Udta Punjab

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Runtime: 2 hours and 29 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

Udta Punjab revolves around the hard-hitting subject of drug abuse among the youth in Punjab. Alia Bhatt played the role of Bauria, also known as Mary Jane, a Bihari migrant whose dream of playing Hockey at nationals was shattered after her father's demise. The movie received widespread critical acclaim.

3. Raazi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Runtime: 2 hours 20 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

Inspired by a real-life event, Raazi is one of the finest spy thrillers from Hindi cinema. The movie follows the story of an R&AW agent, Sehmat, who marries a Pakistani officer to relay secret information before the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

4. Darlings

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, Vijay Varma

Director: Jasmeet K. Reen

Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

Alia Bhatt turned producer with Darlings. She played the role of Badrunissa, who is married to an alcoholic Hamza Shaikh (played by Vijay Varma). The movie is a dark comedy thriller that revolves around the themes of domestic violence and revenge.

5. Gully Boy

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Seeba Chaddha

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Runtime: 2 hours and 28 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

Gully Boy revolves around the story of Murad (Ranveer Singh), a rapper from the streets of Mumbai's slums. Alia Bhatt played the role of Murad's girlfriend, Safeena, a possessive and strong-willed person.

6. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a story of a real-life s*x worker. The biographical drama revolves around a girl, Ganga, who was forced into the dark world of pr*stit*tion. However, she ended up becoming an influential figure who later worked for the betterment of women and children in chawls.

7. Dear Zindagi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan

Director: Gauri Shinde

Runtime: 2 hours and 31 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

Dear Zindagi is an inspirational coming-of-age drama that revolves around a young woman torn between her life goals and her relationships. Shah Rukh Khan played a psychiatrist in the film, which elevates the experience, making it one of the best films of Alia Bhatt’s career.

8. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi

Director: Karan Johar

Runtime: 2 hours and 48 minutes

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic drama with full-on entertainment, catering to family audiences. Karan Johar adopted a progressive approach centered on themes of feminism and equality. Alia Bhatt receives a saucy introduction in a white saree, which takes fans into a frenzy.

9. Kapoor & Sons

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah

Director: Shakun Batra

Runtime: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

Kapoor & Sons revolves around two estranged brothers who return to their home in Coonoor after their grandfather played a prank on them for a fake cardiac arrest. The Shakun Batra directorial revolves around bringing a broken family together.

10. Brahmastra Part One- Shiva

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Runtime: 2 hours and 47 minutes

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Brahmastra Part One- Shiva is one of the biggest budgeted films of Alia Bhatt's career. Backed by Dharma Productions, the sci-fi mythological action drama took 9 years to see the day of release. Although it didn't achieve the desired result at the box office, the movie stood out for its vision and visuals.

11. RRR

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn

Director: SS Rajamouli

Runtime: 2 hours and 47 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

Alia Bhatt played a guest apperance in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which breakout among the west audiences after its debut on Netflix. Bhatt essayed the role of Sita, the wife of Ram Charan's character.

