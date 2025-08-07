'Parineeti Chopra's job pays well, mine doesn't': Hubby Raghav Chadha calls her 'Finance and Home Minister of the house'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who tied the knot on September 24, 2023, have been enjoying their marital life. The couple has been together for two years now. Parineeti and Raghav recently shared insights about their love story and married life on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show. Do you know that the actress manages their finances at home? The politician revealed it all on the show.

Parineeti Chopra takes care of finances, says Raghav Chadha

During their latest appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma addressed the audience by saying that Raghav Chadha is not just a politician but also a Chartered Accountant. Raghav was then asked about how the couple manages finances after their marriage.

The politician shared that one needs to have money to manage finances. Raghav revealed that his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra, has more money than him and that she handles finances at home.

“Her job pays her well, mine doesn’t. She is both the Finance and Home Minister of our house,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s education

Parineeti Chopra has a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School, England. Raghav is a graduate from the University of Delhi. After his graduation, he then pursued CA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Parineeti and Raghav met for the first time at an event in London. The Ishaqzaade actress went on a date with him, which fueled their romance rumors. The 36-year-old Bollywood star later googled his age, height, and marital status before deciding to get married to him.

Parineeti Chopra’s best works

Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut with Maneesh Sharma’s 2011 film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. She was appreciated for her performance as a supporting actress in the Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-starrer.

Parineeti’s first film as the main lead was Ishaqzaade alongside Arjun Kapoor. Her other notable works include Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq, Kesari, The Girl on the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Saina. Her last release was the 2024 film Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljeet Dosanjh.

