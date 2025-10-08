VIDEO: Arbaaz Khan carries newborn baby girl in his arms as Sshura gets discharged from hospital

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have recently been blessed with a baby girl. Ssuhra was admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, a day before the delivery. Three days after the delivery, the new mother was finally discharged from the hospital today. The couple was papped for the first time after their child's birth as Arbaaz accompanied the new mother and their child to their home.



In the video, the Dabangg 2 director was seen holding the newborn baby girl in his arms as he exited the hospital premises and headed towards his car. The new dad was dressed casually in a black T-shirt over off-white trousers, while Sshura was spotted covering her face in a black mask. The new mother wore a black jacket over a matching pair of trousers, complemented by a cap.

Soon, after the new arrival in the Khan family, everyone from the family visited the hospital and blessed the newborn. Salman Khan was also spotted while visiting the hospital and showering love on the baby girl.



For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023 after dating for a while. Two years later, they welcomed their first child together on October 5, 2025 and entered a new phase of their lives - Parenthood. Sshura became mother for the first time while Arbaaz already has a son, Arhaan Khan, with his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Is Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's film with Anurag Basu titled Aashiqui 3? Here's what we know