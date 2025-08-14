Sequel to Mithun Chakraborty's Disco Dancer on cards? Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun top choices

Disco Dancer is one of the most iconic movies in Hindi cinema. Starring Mithun Chakraborty, the 1982 dance-action film is mainly remembered for its revolutionary soundtrack. Disco Dancer was a turning point in Mithun's career and cemented his image as a "dancing superstar". The makers are now planning its sequel after more than four decades.

Disco Dancer 2 in the making?

According to a report by Mid-day, director B Subhash, who helmed Disco Dancer, confirmed that he is working on its sequel, Disco Dancer 2. The filmmaker already have two superstars of Indian cinema in his mind.

Ranbir Kapoor or Allu Arjun to play the main lead in sequel?

As per the report, B Subhash is likely to cast Ranbir Kapoor or Allu Arjun who will step into the shoes of Mithun Chakraborty as the main lead. The filmmaker shared that he would love to cast either of them as both are "great dancers and actors." The filmmaker then stated that veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who was working on Disco Dancer 2, will continue to write its story and screenplay.

Bombay High Court gives a go-ahead to B Subhash for the Disco Dancer sequel

Lately, Disco Dancer had been caught in a legal battle over its copyright issues. Reportedly, B Subhash recently won the case after the Bombay High Court ruled in favor of the filmmaker while giving him a nod to go ahead with the sequel to his 1982 directorial.

The filmmaker was in a two-year-long dispute with Shemaroo Entertainment over the intellectual property rights of Disco Dancer. The dispute had begun after the company had alleged copyright infringement when the filmmaker started planning Disco Dancer 2.

According to B Subhash, he entered into a business agreement with Shemaroo in 2011 for certain limited video and satellite rights. The filmmaker added that he had always retained the creative rights to the 1982 release.

Disco Dancer chronicles the rags-to-riches story of a young street performer living in the slums of Bombay. It also featured Kim, Om Puri, Gita Siddharth, Karan Razdan in key roles. Rajesh Khanna made a special appearance in the 1982 movie. B Subhash's directorial was a huge commerical success. Its music was composed by Bappi Lahiri.

