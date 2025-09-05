Vash Level 2 India Box Office: Janki Bodiwala's horror film drops by 30 percent on 2nd Friday, inches closer to Rs 10 crore mark

Vash Level 2, starring Janki Bodiwala in the lead role, along with Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar, is holding up decently at the box office. The movie recorded a banger opening, followed by a decent 5-day extended opening weekend. Further, it couldn't see any big jump on the weekdays, but recorded a reasonable trend.

Debuted with Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day, Vash Level 2 wrapped its long opening weekend at Rs 5.75 crore. The psychological supernatural thriller added Rs 2.85 crore to the tally from Monday to Thursday. The movie continued its steady run today as well.

Vash Level 2 grosses Rs 45 lakh on Day 10, cume approaches Rs 10 crore mark

According to the estimates, Vash Level 2 has registered a drop of 30 percent over Day 9 on its second Friday. It has collected another Rs 45 lakh, taking the 10-day total to Rs 9 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie will soon surpass the Rs 10 crore net mark in India, and then will march towards the Rs 15 crore mark. Looking at the current trends, it might not hit the Rs 15 crore net mark. However, if it manages to witness a good jump on the second Saturday and Sunday, the box office figure will come under its radar.

The Day-wise India Net Collections Of Vash Level 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 1.10 crore 2 Rs 75 lakh 3 Rs 75 lakh 4 Rs 1.40 crore 5 Rs 1.75 crore 6 Rs 65 lakh 7 Rs 90 lakh 8 Rs 65 lakh 9 Rs 65 lakh 10 Rs 45 lakh (est.) Total Rs 9.05 crore net in 10 days

One of the major reasons why Vash Level 2 couldn't become a sensation among the audience is the availability of multiple releases in the Hindi market. Currently, Vash 2 is facing Param Sundari, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, The Conjuring: Last Rites, The Bengal Files, and Baaghi 4.

Vash Level 2 in cinemas

Vash Level 2 is now playing in a cinema near you. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

