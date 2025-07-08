Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti bonds with Salman Khan’s niece Ayat in the cutest playdate ever

Priyanka Chopra always makes her fans go awww with the adorable posts she shares featuring her daughter, Malti. We often get to see her Bollywood friends visit her house in LA. This time, there was a special visitor at her home, and it was none other than Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. She and her daughter went to our Desi Girl’s house, and the little munchkin found a bestie in Khan’s daughter Ayat.

Malti and Ayat hold hands and walk

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable clip on her Instagram stories. In the video, we can see Malti and Salman Khan’s niece, Ayat, walking together. Nick Jonas’ daughter looks cute in white pants and a blue suit, while Ayat is wearing a multi-coloured frock. PeeCee’s mini version can be heard talking non-stop, and we are all ears for it.

Sharing this clip, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress wrote, ‘So good seeing you @arpitakhansharma. Our girls are such besties.’

Priyanka Chopra on spending quality time with family

Recently, while talking to People's Magazine, Priyanka shared that "Sunday morning snuggles in bed" are the weekly traditions that she has managed to continue, alongside Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. She further added, "They have to happen. It's mandatory."

Despite her demanding work schedule, the actress still manages to receive some love from her family. "Seven a.m., but we got 'em in."

Moreover, Chopra went on to add, "Being home with my family. … The biggest luxury in our lives is being able to waste time together or spend time together and just be languid in it and not worry about having to go somewhere."

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was promoting her latest release, Heads of State. She stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

She will also be seen in a much-hyped and anticipated project with Mahesh Babu, SSMB29. This has been a topic of great interest among fans. The two talented actors will be sharing the screen space for the first time in a huge-scale movie helmed by SS Rajamouli.

