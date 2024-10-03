5 songs we want EXO's Suho to perform at K-Wave Fest this October in India: Hurdle, Grey Suit and more

EXO's leader Suho will be performing in India soon at the K-Wave Festival. The festival will be taking place on October 18 in Mumbai at Bayview Lawns and October 20 in Banglore at the Back Area of Phoenix Marketcity. The idol is known for his amazing vocals and stage presence. Suho excels both as an idol and an actor which has garnered him a global fanbase. Anticipation runs high as the fans will get to see him perform live and show off his vocal skills.

He will be performing his latest hit 1 to 3. Here are 5 more songs we want EXO's Suho to perform at the K-Wave Festival in India.

Hurdle

Suho's Hurdle was released in 2022 as a part of his album Grey Suit. The smooth ballad has hints of rock which gives it a slightly edgy feel. The upbeat song is something which is a change for the idol as a soloist. They add fun and shake up the dynamic of the album. The song depicts the frustrations of the early stages of dating and trying to pass the hurdle of time to define the relationship. The fun and funky vibes of the songs keep the listeners coming back.

Grey Suit

Grey Suit is the lead track of Suho's second extended playlist with the same title. While Hurdle is a fun song, Grey Suit on the other hand has softer notes. The song has more depth and emotions and taps into the more sentimental side of the artist. The ballad has subtle rock influences which makes it catchy too.

Dinner

Dinner is a single featuring Jang Jae In. The song is about a couple who fall out of love and for them, their love feels like a monotonous routine. The song was released in 2018 and showcases how beautifully the idol can pull off great-sounding duets. It is an underrated song which is a great mix of excellent melody and smooth vocals.

Let's Love

Let's Love is a track from his 2020 album Self-Portrait. The song is a modern rock and has a warm atmosphere and feel to it. The song is about expressing one's love and not second-guessing the feelings. It encourages to fall in love freely and experience the emotions to the fullest. It is a soft ballad which displays Suho's vocals.

Tempo by EXO

Tempo by EXO is an upbeat song which also has sections of great vocals. The song perfectly shows the brilliance of the vocal team of EXO and the synergy with the rap team. Tempo highlights Suho's place as a vocalist in the group.

More about EXO's Suho

The EXO leader joined SM Entertainment in 2006 and subsequently debuted as a part of the group in 2012 with MAMA. He kicked off as a soloist in 2020 with his first extended playlist Self Portrait along with the lead single Let's Love. On May 20, Suho and Red Velvet's Wendy released their duet Cheese.

Suho made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the film One Way Trip. The Cream Soda singer has previously worked on various projects where he got to show off his acting. Some of his acting works include Rich Man, How Are U Bread, Student A, and EXO Next Door. Suho is currently appearing on Missing Crown Prince which is set during the Joseon era. It revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride.

EXO is a renowned nine-member group that is known for its overall talent in music and dancing. They rose to global fame with their hits like CALL ME BABY, Monster, and Love Shot, amongst many more. Their popularity among fans has only been increasing since their debut.

