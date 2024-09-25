9 Lim Ji Yeon movies and TV shows

Lim Ji Yeon is currently one of the most popular actresses in the South Korean industry. With her newfound fame after starring in The Glory, where she took up the role of the lead antagonist, she has been garnering immense attention from fans. Here, let’s look at the diverse list of Lim Ji Yeon’s movies and TV shows that deserve equal recognition. Without further ado, let’s get right into it.

9 best Lim Ji Yeon movies and TV shows

1. Obsessed

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Song Seung Heon, Jo Yeo Jeong, On Joo Wan

Director: Kim Dae Woo

Runtime: 132 minutes

Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2014

Lim Ji Yeon initially garnered immense attention for her role in Obsessed, a passionate romance drama set in a military camp during the Vietnam War era. The actress has numerous accolades such as the 51st Grand Bell Awards and 51st Baeksang Arts Awards among others.

The story revolves around Colonel Kim Jin Pyeong, a decorated war hero suffering from PTSD, who finds himself drawn to Jong Ga Heun, the beautiful wife of his subordinate. Their forbidden love leads to dangerous consequences, unraveling secrets and desires in a highly repressive environment.

2. The Treacherous

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Kang Woo, Lee Yoo Young

Director: Min Kyu Dong

Runtime: 131 minutes

Genre: Historical, Drama

Release Year: 2015

The Treacherous delves into the corrupt and hedonistic life at the court of King Yeonsan. Lim Ji Yeon plays Dan Hee, a courtesan entangled in a web of power and manipulation. The film depicts the king's obsession with pleasure and the schemes of his treacherous subjects. The actress’ portrayal of vulnerability and strength amid the chaos showcases her acting prowess in this visually stunning period piece.

3. High Society

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Uee, Sung Joon, Park Hyung Sik

Director: Choi Young Hoon

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2015

High Society explores the lives of four individuals from different social backgrounds navigating love, ambition, and betrayal. Lim Ji Yeon plays Lee Ji Yi, an optimistic woman from a humble background who gets caught up in a complicated relationship with a wealthy heir. Her role adds depth and warmth to the series, making her character a fan favorite.

4. Casting a Spell to You

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Sung Joon, Baek Sung Hyun, Kim Yoon Hye

Director: N/A

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Romance, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2021

Ji Woo, a carefree heir, expects a fortune after his grandfather's death but receives only a dilapidated building full of books. Frustrated, he decides to turn it into a daytime bar called 'Siesta.' He recruits Joong Hee, a culinary school aspirant who lost her savings to a scam and needs cash. Despite their clashing personalities, they team up to run the unique bar, leading to unexpected romance and comedic chaos as they navigate their dreams and newfound responsibilities.

5. House of Lies

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Lee Sang Yoon, Lee Soo Kyung, Jang Hyun Sung

Director: Kim Jung Min

Runtime: 70 minutes per episode

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2020

House of Lies is a psychological thriller where Lim Ji Yeon plays Ji Na, a woman whose life unravels as she starts pursuing the truth of her missing sister. Exploring the themes of deception and moral dilemmas, as she digs deeper the secrets and deceptive appearance of her neighbours start to appear. The show manages to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping narrative and intense performances.

6. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 2

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Yoo Ji Tae, Jeon Jong Seo, Park Hae Soo

Director: Kim Hong Sun

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

In Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 2, Lim Ji Yeon plays Seoul, a tactical specialist and key player in the Professor's heist team. The Korean adaptation of the popular Spanish series brings fresh twists to the original storyline while highlighting social and economic issues unique to Korea.

7. The Glory

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Park Sung Hoon

Director: Ahn Gil Ho

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022–2023

The Glory tells the story of Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo), a woman seeking revenge against her high school bullies. Lim Ji Yeon plays Park Yeon Jin, one of the perpetrators whose dark past resurfaces. The drama received acclaim for its intense storyline and powerful performances, with Lim Ji Yeon’s portrayal of a complex antagonist standing out.

8. Lies Hidden in My Garden

Cast: Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Tae Hee, Kim Sung Oh, Choi Jae Rim

Director: Jung Ji Hyun

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

Lies Hidden in My Garden is a suspenseful drama that follows two women, Joo Ran (Kim Tae Hee) and Sang Eun (Lim Ji Yeon), whose lives become intertwined through a mysterious smell emanating from Joo Ran's backyard. The show explores themes of domestic secrets and psychological tension, with Lim Ji Yeon's performance as the enigmatic Sang Eun adding a chilling layer to the story.

9. Revolver

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Jeon Do Yeon, Im Ji Yeon, Lee Jung Jae

Director: Oh Seung Uk

Runtime: 115 minutes

Genre: Action, Drama

Release Year: 2024

Released in 2024, Ji Chang Wook stepped into the character of the lead antagonist named Andy, who is given the pseudonym of ‘Perfumed Mad Dog’. He effortlessly portrays the role which lacks empathy and impresses the fans with his skills.

The plot of the movie follows a female police officer, Ha Soo Young, who gets wrongfully imprisoned for someone else’s crimes. However, when she is released from prison, expecting compensation for her time behind bars, she is offered none. She eventually finds out that a man named Andy is behind it all. With a single goal in mind, she sets out to take revenge and reclaim what was hers.

The above-mentioned Lim Ji Yeon movies and TV shows adequately showcase her versatility. From playing vulnerable characters to bold villains, there is nothing the actress cannot do. It will be exciting to see what new projects the artist will be delving into in the future.