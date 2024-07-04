Black Butler Public School Arc: Everything To Know About The Next Plotline

The Black Butler franchise's latest season, Public School Arc, has ended on Crunchyroll, allowing fans to watch the latest mystery. Before opening Cruncyroll, fans should note important details like small lore bits and shocking revelations that will make the weight of events within the season heavier.

Public School Arc, the fourth installment of Black Butler, connects to previous events in the series, providing key context for the plot. These events are largely based on the Black Butler: Book of Atlantic movie, which precedes this season.

Weston College is the new setting

Weston College, a prestigious academy in the Black Butler universe, is the setting for Ciel and Sebastian's latest mystery. While loosely based on the real-life Weston College in England, the fictional school is an all-boy public boarding school for noble, gifted, eccentric, or athletic students, housing demon butlers more than the real one.

Weston College is deeply rooted in history and renowned for its strict adherence to customs and tradition. The headmaster's words are interpreted as law, making the official enrollment meeting feel more like a contract than a finalization of enrollment papers, demonstrating the college's cult-like reputation.

Elizabeth Midford hid a huge secret about herself

Elizabeth Midford, the future wife of Ciel Phanomhive, is introduced in the Black Butler fandom as a naive and ditzy brat. However, her character reveals more layers than initially realized, as she is more complex than initially perceived.

In Book of Atlantic, Elizabeth's deep love for Ciel is revealed, as she is a skilled fencer who can defeat zombies with no assistance. However, she keeps this secret from Ciel to maintain her cuteness and delicateness in the eyes of her betrothed, who strives to live up to his inherited title as the Queen's Watchdog despite his small stature.

Ciel's future brother-in-law

Elizabeth Midford has an older brother, Edward Midford, who is more prominent in Public School Arc, despite being lesser-known in the Black Butler series. Edward, the first child of Alexis and Francis Midford, is a serious knight and a serious individual who values social propriety. He loves his sister Elizabeth, but Ciel, a dangerous character, struggles to earn Edward's respect. Despite his bravery, a single honest mistake can lead to his fall from grace in Edward's eyes. He must navigate through life's challenges to maintain his dignity.

Baron Diedrich is a friend of the Phantomhives

Baron Diedrich, a German noble, is a prominent figure in the Black Butler universe and inherited from Ciel's father, Vincent Phantomhive. He briefly appeared in the anime's first season and chapter 3 but has not played a significant role. Diedrich seems familiar with Ciel's predecessor and himself, as he warns him about growing too similar to his father and reminds him to be cautious, similar to a worried uncle. He appears briefly in the anime's first season and chapter 3.

Ciel's only friend - Prince Soma

Prince Soma Asman Kadar, introduced in the Black Butler manga and anime, cares for Ciel like a younger brother and is his only friend outside of Elizabeth. Despite Ciel's annoyed responses to his affection, Soma believes Ciel is his only friend outside of Elizabeth.

Soma, despite being older than Ciel, initially exhibited bratty and naive behavior, allowing issues to worsen. After a focal arc, he matures and tries to correct mistakes. Soma remains determined to grow into a good person and is eager to help Ciel, regardless of whether he truly wants assistance.

The Aurora Society

Black Butler: Book of Atlantic introduces The Aurora Society, a secret organization consisting of elite doctors from Karnstein Hospital, who use illegal human experimentation to develop a "medicine" to revive the dead.

The Aurora Society uses a gold phoenix emblem to symbolize their goal of rebirth after death. They hold gatherings to showcase their achievements and collect donations. To enter, a secret code must be spoken, stating "The complete flame in our chests shall not be extinguished by anyone. We are the Phoenix!" The phoenix pose is also required, which Ciel finds embarrassing.

The Grim Reapers

The Grim Reapers concept was introduced in season one by Grell Sutcliff in Black Butler, and the lore has been expanded to include other reapers like William T. Spears and Ronald Knox. In Black Butler, the Grim Reaper species, known for their bright green eyes and death scythes, collect souls using the "Cinematic Record" system. When a person dies, their memories take on the form of a reel of film, which the reapers cut and store away. Their scythes can take various forms, from Grell's chainsaw to Ronald's lawnmower.

Rian Stoker - one of Black Butler's most cowardly villains

Rian Stoker, a passionate and ambitious individual, founded the Aurora Society, a method he refers to as "absolute salvation," aiming to revive the dead and pursuing it as a means of reviving the dead. A fun nod to Rian Stoker's obsession with revival and playing with life is that he shares a surname with Bram Stoker, the author of Dracula.

For as much as he wanted to revive the dead, however, he is cowardly and doesn't seem to value human life at all. When his own men were killed, he called them useless and ran off to hide instead of helping them or being the least bit concerned. And when things go awry with his experiments, he refuses to take responsibility for the hand he played in creating the Bizarre Dolls.

The Bizarre Dolls

The Bizarre Dolls, created by Rian Stoker and Undertaker with funding from the Aurora Society, feature a doll named Margaret Connor, who, after being revived, bites her mother in the neck, causing horror to both Stoker and the audience. The Aurora Society's goal was to revive the dolls.

Bizarre dolls are reanimated corpses that extend an individual's cinematic record beyond their initial death. They are carnivorous as the living corpse is left with an emptiness, which it fills by attacking those who are truly alive.

Undertaker is the real antagonist

Undertaker, a key character in Black Butler, was a key contact inherited from Vincent Phantomhive. He served as an information broker, charging people a joke in exchange for the knowledge they desired, ensuring a memorable screen presence.

In Book of Atlantic, Undertaker, a Grim Reaper, is revealed as the antagonist. He helped Rian Stoker create the Bizarre Dolls by manipulating an individual's Cinematic Record. Undertaker's loyalty to the Reaper organization and Ciel Phantomhive is no longer significant, as he no longer believes in the process for reviving the dead.

