How Is Solo Leveling Similar To Hunter X Hunter? Elite Hunters, Monstrous Ant Kings, And More

At first glance, Solo Leveling and Hunter X Hunter may seem different, but they share several similarities, particularly in their world-building and major story arcs. From their shared notion of ‘Hunters’ to the presence of ant-like creatures that threaten humanity, the influence of Hunter X Hunter on Solo Leveling is hard to ignore.

One of the most notable similarities lies in the role of the Hunter Association. Both series revolve around a group of powerful individuals called Hunters, who are licensed professionals tasked with special missions. In Hunter X Hunter, the Hunter Association oversees these individuals, granting them exclusive access to hidden locations and resources.

Similarly, Solo Leveling features an organization with the same name that governs individuals with supernatural abilities, who are responsible for clearing dangerous gates. The core idea of licensed warriors battling supernatural threats is a common theme in both stories.

Another common thread is within the Solo Leveling’s Jeju Island Arc and Hunter X Hunter’s Chimera Ant Arc. In Hunter X Hunter, the Chimera Ants originate from the Dark Continent and possess the ability to inherit traits from their prey, growing stronger with each generation. The Queen's ultimate goal is to birth the most powerful being—Meruem.

Solo Leveling mirrors this plot within its Jeju Island arc, where a similar race of ant-like monsters emerge from an S-Rank Gate and quickly overrun the island. These creatures evolve to the point of developing wings, allowing them to spread beyond their initial territory.

While they lack a grand scheme like the Chimera Ants, their primary objective is the total eradication of humans. Both arcs also involve a desperate mission to eliminate the ant threat. The Hunters in Hunter X Hunter organize a team of elite warriors to infiltrate the Chimera Ants' stronghold and defeat their King.

Likewise, in Solo Leveling, the Korean Hunter Association launches multiple failed raids before assembling their strongest forces for a final assault. Furthermore, the climactic battles in each series mainly serve to emphasize the impact of these evolving creatures on the world.

The intense battles not only push the protagonists to new limits but also reshape the outlook of humanity in both stories. While Solo Leveling focuses on fast-paced action and immediate consequences, Hunter X Hunter offers a more nuanced portrayal of power and evolution.

In the end, while Solo Leveling and Hunter X Hunter share many structural similarities, their execution differs. Hunter X Hunter emphasizes planned out battles, psychological depth, and philosophical themes, whereas Solo Leveling focuses on high-paced action and leveling up.

Despite these differences, the parallels between the two are undeniable, making Solo Leveling’s Jeju Island Arc feel like a modern reimagining of Hunter X Hunter’s iconic Chimera Ant Arc.

