Where To Begin The Solo Leveling Manhwa After The Anime? Everything You Need To Know

With the second season of the Solo Leveling anime currently airing, fans are eager to continue Jinwoo’s journey as quickly as possible, even if it means turning to the manhwa before the comes to an end.

The anime adaptation’s first season concluded last year on March 31, 2024, and covered up to Chapter 45. It wrapped up the Job Change Arc and saw Sung Jinwoo’s transformation into the Shadow Monaarch, where he used his resurrection skill for the first time and made Igris his soldier.

For those that wish to dive in to the manhwa without watching Season 2, Chapter 46 is the natural starting point in the Webtoon. On the other hand, for fans who prefer the novel version of Solo Leveling, there is a slight difference in chapter numbering.

Novel readers should begin with Chapter 56 to access the same content covered in the manhwa starting from Chapter 46. This discrepancy arises from variations in pacing and chapter length between the formats.

As stated, Season 2 of the anime is currently airing, beginning the Red Gate Arc and moving toward the Jeju Island Arc. The first episode the new season covered manhwa Chapters 46 to 51, while subsequent episodes continue the adaptation in roughly similar increments.

The last episode to air was the seventh instalment this cour, and covered Chapters 76 to 81. For fans eager to see what happens next, Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 is set to air on February 23, 2025, and will likely cover Chapters 82 to 87.

As fans read the manhwa, they will notice that the plot is quickly moving toward the Jeju Island Arc. This arc is expected to span Episodes 10 to 13 of Season 2, covering Chapters 90 to 107 of the manhwa. Here, viewers will be introduced to a fan-favourite character, Beru.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.