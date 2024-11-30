Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Fans witnessed Borksen and Morena start a card game to decide whether Morena could convince Borksen to join the Heil-Ly Family in the last chapter of Hunter X Hunter. The chapter concluded as Borksen was left with two cards in her hand: one that would result in her death and the other that would secure her survival.

Don’t miss Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to discover the release date, expected plot and more details.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409: Release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 is slated for release on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone variations, international fans can access the chapter on December 1, with specific release times tailored to each region.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 will be accessible on various online platforms, including Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app. Additionally, a physical edition will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue 1.

Expected plot in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 may explore whether Borksen and Morena continue the game amidst the martial law declaration. With only one round remaining, Borksen must reveal her final card, deciding her fate.

While Borksen cannot forfeit due to the severe consequences, Morena’s ability to end the game remains uncertain. Hunter X Hunter Chapter 409 may focus on their final moves and whether external factors, such as the heightened security measures under martial law, disrupt the proceedings or influence the outcome.

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 408 recap

Hunter X Hunter Chapter 408, titled Negotiation: Part 2, saw Borksen begin the Negotiation game with Morena by selecting the Aim card. Morena reveals her objective to destroy the Kakin royal family and eventually humanity, sharing her traumatic past as a carnival orphan replaced by the current Morena Prudo.

She recounts the cruelty of the Carne Levare feast, her mother’s death, and her own trafficking by the royals, fueling her hatred. Morena explains her Nen ability to grant powers to allies aligned with her goal, valuing Borksen’s Specialist type.

The game advances, leaving Borksen with two final cards: No, which would reject the offer and lead to her death, or Return, which could ensure survival. Their game in Hunter X Hunter Chapter 408 is interrupted by an alarm announcing Prince Benjamin’s martial law declaration.

