Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12: Will Kafka Regain Control? Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Kaiju No. 8’s last episode is finally upon us as Kafka loses control of his kaiju form against Isao, revealing that the kaiju he once ate is still alive within him. With fans on the edge of their seats, as they wonder where Kafka’s fate will take him next, the season finale is on the horizon with answers. Don’t miss the episode and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

The upcoming Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 is set to be released on Saturday, June 29, at 11:00 pm JST. For viewers worldwide, this means the anime will typically be released around 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT on the same day. However, actual release times may vary by time zone. The Kaiju No. 8 anime will continue to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 will be titled Hibino Kafka, according to the official anime website. Fans will see the Third Division members work desperately to save Kafka's life. Meanwhile, the intense battle between Kaiju No. 8 and Isao Shinomiya will continue at Ariake Maritime Base. Isao was once hailed as the strongest in the Defense Force's history and will now truly utilize that unmatched strength against Kafka.

However, having lost control, the rampaging Kaiju No. 8 will fight back with reckless abandon in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12, inflicting relentless damage on the Defense Force Director General. Isao will find himself increasingly cornered by No. 8's merciless attacks, turning this spar into a life-or-death struggle.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 is titled Kaiju No. 8 Captured and begins with the Defense Force's top brass debating about Kafka Hibino's situation. Deputy Director Keiji Itami is introduced, providing insight into the tense atmosphere. Chief of Staff for Eastern Command, Juzo Nogizaka, suggests keeping the Kafka revelation under wraps.

Itami agrees but proposes killing Kafka and converting him into a weapon. A scientist introduces the idea of keeping Kafka as a living weapon, prompting Director General Isao Shinomiya to decide that Kafka will be brought in for further evaluation.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 then shifts to Tachikawa Base, where Kafka is restrained and lamenting his predicament. Mina Ashiro and Soshiro Hoshina enter, with Kafka attempting to apologize, only to be met with cold responses. As Kafka is escorted outside, the entire Third Division stands in full uniform.

Feeling guilty, Kafka avoids eye contact with Reno Ichikawa, who then steps forward to express his faith in Kafka's return. This confuses Kafka as the van door closes, and Mina assures him she is working to prove his humanity. Kafka is then imprisoned under maximum security at Ariake Maritime Base.

Several days pass, with Reno and others visibly troubled by Kafka's situation in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11. Mina instructs Konomi Okonogi to compile supporting evidence for Kafka, while Hoshina leads cleanup efforts, expressing his need for Kafka to return so they can fight together. Kikoru Shinomiya meets with her father, pleading for Kafka's survival.

Isao dismisses her, showing her an X-ray revealing Kafka's heart as a kaiju core, asserting that Kafka is no longer human. Kikoru still expresses her belief in Kafka before leaving. Meanwhile, Mina informs the recruits that due to Tachikawa Base's damage, they will be relocated to other divisions for training.

She emphasizes the need to hone their skills in response to the increasing kaiju threat. Although reluctant, the recruits, led by Reno, agree to the reassignment. Back at the base, Isao visits Kafka dressed for combat and orders Kafka's restraints to be removed in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11. Kafka hopes to appeal to Isao but is immediately attacked.

Isao takes a blood sample from Kafka's chest, stating that something that can stop bullets with bare skin cannot be human. Kafka asserts he is, but Isao dons the No. 2 weapon and continues the assault, severing Kafka's arm. Observers note Isao's unmatched strength as Kafka's transformation progresses.

A fierce battle ensues, and Isao's relentless attacks force Kafka to transform further to regenerate. Kafka realizes his kaiju detection skills are reacting to the No. 2 weapon. He is overwhelmed by Isao and fully transforms, prompting Isao to declare Kafka has shown his true form in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11.

Kikoru and Isao notice something amiss as a crack appears in Kafka's face. Kafka, now out of control, roars monstrously. Inside his mind, Kafka sees the kaiju that infected him, repeatedly saying ‘kill’ and ‘kaiju.’ In reality, Kafka has lost control, moving and roaring like a true kaiju. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 ends with Kafka charging at Isao while Kikoru desperately calls out, questioning if Kafka is still human.

